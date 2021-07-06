Video evidence suggests Biden is a Potemkin president, without real support

When Catherine the Great of Russia traveled in the late 18th-century, her former lover, Grigory Potemkin, would travel ahead of her and build hasty facades along the main thoroughfares in impoverished, bedraggled villages to create the impression of a prosperous nation. Thus, a Potemkin village is a fake that artificially puffs up a leader’s competence and popularity. Two recent videos, one of Biden’s fans turning out to greet him in Michigan and another of Trump’s fans turning out for him in Florida, show that Biden is a Potemkin president. It’s all fake.

The first video shows Biden traveling through Antrim County, which he purportedly won. And remember, as you watch it, that we’re being told that Biden got more votes than any other president in history, including Barack Obama:

People all along the route to the King Orchard in Antrim County welcoming President @JoeBiden! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4aWZYHYAB1 — Debbie Stabenow (@stabenow) July 3, 2021

The second video shows a Donald Trump rally in Florida on July 2:

As of the time of this writing, over 243,000 people have watched the video and, as you can see, tens of thousands made the effort to attend. People also watched the Rumble version, which had another 395,000 views:

And while we’re talking about Trump rallies, the video of his appearance in Wellington, Ohio, at the end of June has been watched more than 1 million times.

Meanwhile, if you go to Biden’s YouTube channel (and Trump, as you know is banned from YouTube), you’ll discover that people are just a wee bit less supportive of Biden than they are of Trump. For his July Fourth speech, Biden managed to pull in a whole 16,000 views or, more accurately, Mrs. Joe Biden managed to pull in 16,000 views and the Marine Corps band:

Also, note what the arrows highlight in the picture. The first arrow shows Biden’s horrific ratio: 417 likes to almost 4,000 dislikes. The second arrow hints that the comments matched that ratio because the White House had to turn them off.

None of Biden’s videos are doing any better. Check out his YouTube homepage and you’ll discover that (a) he can never get more than 20,000 people to watch him; (b) the ratios are always awful; and (c) the comments are always turned off. People are equal parts bored and disgusted by this man.

Abraham Lincoln was famous for telling a joke that was already old when he was president:

How many legs does a dog have if you call his tail a leg? Four. Saying that a tail is a leg doesn’t make it a leg.

Biden, with his Potemkin presidency, is that four-legged dog. No matter how much they try to tell us he’s something special, he’s not. And knowing that he’s not, it’s forever going to be impossible for the Democrat party and the media (but I repeat myself) to convince normal Americans that Biden actually won the 2020 election and, moreover, that he did so with more votes than any president in history.

