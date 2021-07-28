The woke doctors of the future will know pronouns but not medicine

Long ago, I knew many students at one of the prestigious University of California medical schools. I remember that they were taught that men and women are different. They have different DNA, reproductive organs, bodies, and brains. They require different treatments, too. That’s now passé. Katie Herzog writes that medical schools have gone woke, and woe betide the professor who dares to acknowledge different sexes.

Bari Weiss, at whose Substack blog Herzog’s latest article appears, summarizes Herzog’s article:

Katie’s latest reporting illustrates some of the most urgent elements of that threat. It focuses on how biological sex is being denied by professors fearful of being smeared by their students as transphobic. And it shows how the true victims of that denial are not sensitive medical students but patients, perhaps most importantly, transgender ones.

Weiss is not exaggerating. The article opens with a med school professor groveling to his students – literally groveling and begging for forgiveness – because he inadvertently used a gendered term: “Pregnant women.” Nor is this hearsay. Herzog’s informant, a medical student named Lauren, has the professor on tape.

According to Lauren, many teachers will not even acknowledge biological sex. Instead, they teach that sex is a matter of gender and gender, in turn, is merely a social construct.

This madness doesn’t come from the professors, claims Lauren. Instead, it’s driven by the students:

The denial of sex doesn’t help anyone, perhaps least of all transgender patients who require special treatment. But, Lauren says, instructors who discuss sex risk complaints from their students — which is why, she thinks, many don’t. “I think there’s a small percentage of instructors who are true believers. But most of them are probably just scared of their students,” she says. And for good reason. Her medical school hosts an online forum in which students correct their instructors for using terms like “male” and “female” or “breastfeed” instead of “chestfeed.” Students can lodge their complaints in real time during lectures. After one class, Lauren says, she heard that a professor was so upset by students calling her out for using “male” and “female” that she started crying. Then there are the petitions. At the beginning of the year, students circulated a number of petitions designed to, as Lauren puts it, “name and shame” instructors for “wrongspeak.” One was delivered after a lecture on chromosomal disorders in which the professor used the pronouns “she” and “her” as well as the terms “father” and “son,” all of which, according to the students, are “cisnormative.” After the petition was delivered, the instructor emailed the class, noting that while she had consulted with a member of the school’s LGBTQ Committee prior to the lecture, she was sorry for using such “binary” language. Another petition was delivered after an instructor referred to “a man changing into a woman,” which, according to the students, incorrectly assumed that the trans woman wasn’t always a woman. But, as Lauren points out, “if trans women were born women, why would they need to transition?” This phenomenon — of students policing teachers; of students being treated as the authorities over and above their teachers — has had consequences.

The medical students I knew were all top graduates from prestigious colleges. They weren’t the rebels or the ones in the back of the classroom doing the bare minimum to get a passing grade. They were in the front of the room, dutifully absorbing and repeating back to their professors every bit of the woke offal issuing from those propagandists.

What we’re seeing in America’s medical schools is something chillingly normative as nations pass from freedom to fascism. The best way to institute fascism is to start with the children. Get into the schools, as America’s leftists have, and indoctrinate them in the ideology. Then, have these young, incredibly arrogant, and self-righteous people ride herd on the adults. In their arrogance, they will threaten everything adults cherish: Their jobs, their status, and their families. Lenin showed that he fully understood this dynamic when he said, “Give me four years to teach your children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.”

These medical students are the equivalent of the Hitler Youth or Mao’s students during the Cultural Revolution. Their loyalty is to their ideology and to the state. They love their parents, but not that much, and they are happy to flex their muscles in the classroom, training backward teachers even as the teachers try to pass their knowledge on to the students.

In Maoist China, patients died in droves when the medical students decided that their teachers were insufficiently enthusiastic revolutionaries and drove them from the hospitals. The 1994 movie To Live portrays this powerfully.

We need to stop these mini-Maoists immediately before we have our own Cultural Revolution. As a reminder, hundreds of thousands to millions died because of that Cultural Revolution. And Hitler’s cultural revolution, of course, led to a world war that killed between 56,000,000 and 85,000,000, including much of world Jewry. There’s no time for diffidence. Push back now before free speech equals death.

