The vaccine-happy feds are going to chase you down in your home

We’ve learned a great deal in the past year. When it comes to COVID, for those who are neither old nor sick, COVID is another flu. For those who are young, COVID is almost meaningless. And when it comes to the vaccines, while their efficacy is still questionable, it appears that, if you’re young or already have COVID antibodies, the vaccines can be more dangerous than the illness itself. Oh, and the Biden government wants badly to control you. On that last point, the latest evidence is the administration’s promise that it’s going to hunt unvaccinated people down, door-to-door.

It started with Jen Psaki, who reminds me more and more of a scary Germanic schoolmistress in some vaguely BDSM flick. She informed the press on Tuesday that the federal government will soon be going door-to-door to find people who have not yet gotten vaccinated:

Jen Psaki: We will be going door-to-door to Americans who have not been vaccinated pic.twitter.com/S70VjPojfj — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 6, 2021

Think about that: Even though there currently are almost no COVID deaths in America, VAERS, the CDC’s vaccination reporting system shows an unprecedented number of deaths and serious injuries from the vaccine, especially among young people. Nevertheless, representatives of the federal government are going to push their way into America’s kitchen to assure us that the vaccine is perfectly safe.

Perhaps to offset Psaki’s dominatrix vibe, Biden, in his best grandfatherly way, also said that the federal government will be tracking you into your home:

BIDEN: "We need to go community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oft times door-to-door, literally knocking on doors" to get people vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/oJ2lG9bqaw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 6, 2021

In the early 1990s, I heard a Dutchman on NPR say that the U.S. should never have euthanasia because only countries with trustworthy socialized medicine could be trusted not to abuse it. Your relatives, on the other hand, he implied, will kill you in a second to get your money. That Dutchman could not have been more wrong.

What we’ve learned since then is that the government does not love you. Countries with socialist medicine have embraced euthanasia, expanding it to the mentally ill and children. Other countries with socialist medicine have literally held people prisoner rather than let them try experimental treatments elsewhere. And of course, socialized medicine countries will withhold treatment from those they decide simply aren’t worth it anymore.

I’m not buying Joe Biden’s “compassion” any more than I trust Psaki’s “you vill do vat ve tell you” shtick. The government does not love me. What I want is trustworthy information and, armed with that information, I will make my own decisions, thank you very much.

As Ronald Reagan said, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the Government and I’m here to help.’” It’s a lot scarier when the government has a needle clutched in its collective hands when it says that.

IMAGE: Biden promises door-to-door visits from the feds. Twitter screen grab.