The National Subterfuge Agency

Recently Tucker Carlson uncovered evidence that the National Security Agency (NSA) was reading his personal emails. He was given information from a whistleblower who provided convincing evidence that his personal communications were being monitored.

Rather than shrinking away Tucker Carlson chose to attack the NSA head on chose to publicize their subterfuge. He publicly announced that the NSA was spying on him during his evening newscast and the following day the NSA issued this misleading statement:

On June 28, 2021 Tucker Carlson alleged that the National Security Agency has been "monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air." This allegation is untrue. Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air. NSA has a foreign intelligence mission. We target foreign powers to generate insights on foreign activities that could harm the United States. With limited exceptions (e.g. an emergency), NSA may not target a US citizen without a court order that explicitly authorizes the targeting.

The NSA is actively gaslighting the American public. In their statement referring to a quote from Tucker Carlson’s show the NSA claims:

“This allegation is untrue.”

Except the NSA is misleading the reader because the Tucker Carlson statement they quote refers to three allegations united together:

“monitoring our electronic communications” “planning to leak them” “in an attempt to take this show off the air.”

If any one of these three allegations is not precisely correct then the misleading statement from the NSA claiming the “allegation” is untrue is technically correct. For instance, the NSA could truthfully claim:

“The NSA is not planning to leak the information we are gathering illegally. The information will be passed to another federal agency which will leak the information.” “The NSA is not attempting to take the Tucker Carlson show off the air. Another government agency will handle that.”

The NSA statement continues:

“Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency”

Of course Tucker Carlson was not an intelligence target, but the NSA is not saying they did not read his emails. The monitoring of his communications was not intelligence related: it was purely malicious.

The NSA is a truly evil and disgusting entity that is infringing on the rights and privacy of American citizens. The NSA could have issued a very simple statement saying “We never monitored Tucker Carlson’s emails” but they chose not to. They did not because they could not honestly make that statement.



The domestic spying capability of the NSA needs to be eradicated. There is no place and no rationale within our government to justify spying on the American public. This is not a partisan issue: politically this cuts both ways against the interests of ALL American citizens regardless of their political party.

It is a crime for ordinary citizens to lie to the FBI or to lie to Congress. Government officials should be held to the same standard: FBI officials, congressional members, NSA officials and all government employees should be locked up if they lie to the American people.

Image: NSA