The LGBTs are coming for your kids — and they're not hiding it

One of the real sticking points for American parents is the left's insistence on forcing sexuality onto kids. In leftist world, kids must be exposed as early as possible — in preschool is best — to all 52 or 76 or 103 (or whatever) different "genders" and sexual practices the LGBT community is currently claiming. Parents understand that when leftists refuse to allow children a long, innocent period in which to develop their own sense of self free of sexual and "gender" pressure, they are, in fact, "coming for our children." To leftists, though, saying that aloud is "homophobia," so the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus created what they seem to think is an "enlightened" video about their "coming for your children."

Tim Rosser and Charlie Sohne composed the song, which is really, really bad. Musically, it's uninspired, and lyrically, it's creepy. They're the same duo who, in 2020, offended the Afghan diaspora with their musical "The Boy Who Danced on Air":

The musical romanticizes and promotes the practice of "bacha bazi," which translates to "boy play," a form of pederasty, or pedophilia, where young boys are typically kidnapped from their families and forced to dance at parties for groups of men. Bacha bazi is linked to sex trafficking, sexual assault, and rape. The producers of this musical have said that this is a part of Afghan culture. It is not. As members of the Afghan diaspora, we reject such a vile and racist portrayal of our culture. Not only is it deeply problematic that two white men are at the forefront of a musical attempting and failing to depict Afghan culture, the musical fetishizes and trivializes sex trafficking and rape, and harms victims of sexual exploitation and violence.

Put another way, one could say that these two gay men romanticize pedophilia and pederasty. Therefore, it makes sense that this less than dynamic duo came up with a dreadful song entitled (no fooling) "We Are Coming for Your Children."

(Spoken) As we celebrate pride on the progress we've made over these past years there's still work to be done. So, to those of you out there who are still working against equal rights, we have a message for you: (Sung) You think we're sinful You fight against our rights You say we all lead lives you can't respect But you're just frightened You think that we'll corrupt your kids If our agenda goes unchecked It's funny Just this once you're correct We'll convert your children Happens bit by bit, quietly and subtly And you will barely notice it You can keep 'em from disco Warn about San Francisco Make 'em wear pleated pants We don't care We'll convert your children We'll make them tolerant and fair (Spoken) At first, I didn't get why you'd be so scared of us turning your children into accepting, caring people but I see now why you'd have a problem with that (Sung) Just like you worried They'll change their group of friends You won't approve of where they go at night (to protest) But when you'll be disgusted (so gross) When they start finding things online That you've kept far from their sight (like information) Guess what? You'll still be all right We'll convert your children Yes, we will Reaching one and all There's really no escaping it 'Cause even Grandma likes RuPaul And the world's getting kinder Gen Z's gayer than Grindr Learn to love Learn to vogue Face your faith We'll convert your children Someone's gotta teach them not to hate We're coming for them We're coming for your children We're coming for them We're coming for your children (Repeated) Your children will care about fairness and justice for others Your children will work to convert all the sisters and brothers Then, soon, we're almost certain Your kids will start converting you The gay agenda is coming home The gay agenda is here But you don't have to worry Because there's nothing wrong with standing by our side Get on board in a hurry Because the world always takes a bit more pride No, you don't have to worry Because there's nothing wrong with standing by your side Get on board in a hurry Because the world always needs a [unintelligible] pride Come on, try a little pride We're convert your children And then we'll turn to you Giving up the fear inside is freeing like you never knew Go and see San Francisco Go and turn up that disco You will forget you were ever upset We'll convert your children and make an ally of you yet We'll make an ally of you yet We'll make an ally of you yet.

The message is clear: you're a hater, who lives in a grim world devoid of disco, RuPaul, and the myriad rainbows of gay love. And when the left relentlessly sells LGBT lifestyles and sexuality, you're just imagining that it has anything to do with turning kids away from heterosexuality; making them vulnerable to pedophilia; and, with the whole transgender shtick, alienating them from their own bodies.

Here's the deal: homosexuality has existed as long as humans have existed, but it's not now, nor has it ever been, a very healthy lifestyle. Just yesterday, England's Health Survey revealed what those of us paying attention have known forever: while lesbians, gays, and bisexual people are more body-conscious (hence the fact that they're skinnier than their straight peers), they're unhealthy in important ways:

Experts interviewed and assessed the health of 58,226 adults aged +16, of whom 2 per cent (1,132 people) reported identifying as either lesbian, gay or bisexual (LGB). LGB adults (seven per cent of those surveyed) were found to be more likely to report experiencing 'bad' or 'very bad' health than heterosexuals (six per cent). They were also more likely (at 26 per cent) to suffer from a limiting longstanding illness than the straight population (at 22 per cent). Heterosexuals, meanwhile, were found to typically enjoy a higher level of mental wellbeing, scoring an average of 51.4 on the so-called Warwick-Edinburgh Scale. In contrast, LGB adults received an average of only 48.9, while LGB women scored even lower with an an average of 47.3. The researchers also found that nearly a third of LGB people tend to drink to excess, compared with just under a quarter of heterosexual adults. Other key statistics from the report included the finding that 16 per cent of LGB adults reported living with a longstanding mental, behavioural or neurodevelopmental disorder, compared to just six per cent of heterosexuals. LGB adults were more likely (at 27 per cent) to be smokers than their heterosexual peers (at just 18 per cent). The highest proportion of adult smokers was seen among LGB women (at 31 per cent) and the lowest among straight women (at 16 per cent.)

Other studies over the years have revealed that people on the LGBT spectrum have a greater risk of domestic violence. And believe me, you don't want to know what gay sexual activity does to the body.

If my children had come had as gay or lesbian, I would still have loved them — but I would have put tremendous pressure on them to avoid the "gay lifestyle" and, as much as possible, to adopt a traditional lifestyle. (I have very good friends — conservatives — whose gay or lesbian children have done just that. Other than having same-sex relationships, they approach their lives with traditional American values.)

Moreover, as a parent, I have encouraged my children to treat with respect anyone they meet — unless the person affirmatively does things that merit denying him respect. Merely being on the LGBT spectrum does not merit that denial of respect.

But the respect accorded a fellow human being is not what that appalling song is advocating. It's an attack on childhood, parenting, innocence, and healthy life choices. It deserves the outrage it caused, and the Gay Men's Chorus was wise to withdraw it. The men's problem is that the internet is forever.

