The great vaccination farce: Twice vaccinated Boris Johnson ordered to self-isolate

Boris Johnson has been ordered to self-isolate… again. The isolation order, however, was not issued because Johnson contracted the virus. Rather he has been sent packing to his country house, because he came into proximity of an individual who tested positive for Covid.

You may well wonder why the British Prime Minister has been so unceremoniously put away given that he should be safe from the virus. If you did not know, in addition to having overcome the infection, Boris has received his two jabs earlier this year and upon accomplishing the feat urged everyone else to do likewise. The promise was that by getting the shots we will be kept safe from the Covid scourge, and our lives will finally return to normal.

PM Boris Johnson

Photo ce4edit: Bulgarian presidency CC BY 2.0 license

Well, it is apparently not true as the case of Johnson clearly demonstrates. It also shows that the powers that be have no confidence in the efficacy of the vaccines to protect their recipients from the virus. Why, otherwise, would they lock Boris away for ten days? And there is no way out for the hapless Premier either. He is not even allowed to take a PCR test after five days as most travellers usually can do. The double vaccinated Johnson must do ten days of hard Covid penance.

This is a farce if there ever was one. It is also a tragedy because the scam is both gross and immense. First, they told us that if we agreed to take the experimental jabs, we would get our freedom and lives back. In the process of injecting the population with their emergency use concoctions, tens of thousands of people have died following vaccination. According to data submitted to the CDC, “there were nearly 12,000 deaths during a seven-month period since the COVID-19 shots were given emergency use authorization by the FDA last December.” Meanwhile across the ocean, the European Union reported 15,472 vaccines deaths and 1.5 million vaccine injuries. It is unconscionable that while inflicting all this suffering the pharma companies raked immense profits and churned out a bevy of happy billionaires.

Paradoxically, it was clear from early on that the effectiveness of their products was questionable due to the mutating tendencies of the virus. I have pointed this out already back in April when I wrote:

“The reason why the current vaccines are ineffective is because the virus that causes Covid-19 has mutated into a multitude of new variants. Some of these variants are sufficiently removed from the original strain to render the vaccines – which were aimed at that earlier version of the virus – useless… In a number of places around the world, the new variants have already become the dominant strains, making the current batch of vaccines on the market largely obsolete. That this type of virus mutates rapidly has always been known, which is why honest scientists have always warned that it is impossible to end this epidemic by vaccinations. Trying to beat this disease with inoculations is like playing cat and mouse, where we can never catch up with ever-new variants of the rapidly morphing virus. In other words, because of its nature, the virus will always be one step ahead in the vaccination game.”

This has now come to pass as Covid wards are being filled with the fully vaccinated.

Listen to a real independent expert explaining why the current vaccines are no good. His name is Knut Wittkowski and his credentials are impeccable. One of the world’s top authorities in his field, Dr. Wittkowski spent 20 years leading the department of biostatistics, epidemiology and research design at The Rockefeller University in New York.

This what he had to say in a recent interview:

“This vaccine does not seem to be that good either. And here we actually know why: because the virus has already mutated so that the vaccines that we have is a vaccine against a virus that does not exist anymore.”

There you have the truth from one of the world’s leading epidemiologists. As you may have guessed, Dr. Wittkowski has been cancelled by YouTube some time ago.

By the way, would you like to know who was the Covid positive individual who caused Boris’ prompt removal to the British countryside? He was no other than his new Health Minister Sajid Javid. And guess what: Sajid Javid is also fully vaccinated.

So here you have two fully vaccinated individuals deep in the Covid pickle: one who has tested positive and the other in forced quarantine.

And yet the government, pharma companies, media and their collaborators in both public and private sphere still feverishly urge people to get vaccinated with the same substances that have already wrought so much havoc and that have been of no help to Johnson or his health minister.

Do you now see why this whole vaccination theatre is a farce? Do you also see why it is also a tragedy?

The question is: what for? Why would anyone in their right mind want to get injected with the dangerous concoctions whose long-term effects are unknown that will not keep one from Covid or the quarantine?

Why are so few people asking this question?

One cannot avoid the feeling that we have been had. While most of the population suffer under self-contradictory, senseless and life diminishing policies and procedures, some people are happily laughing all the way to the bank.

Welcome to the new Covid world.

Vasko Kohlmayer was born and grew up in former communist Czechoslovakia. He is the author of The West in Crisis: Civilizations and Their Death Drives.