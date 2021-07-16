The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is straight out of Dr. Strangelove

In Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 black comedy, Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, the engine for the plot is Brigadier General Jack D. Ripper, a United States Air Force general, who goes completely off his rocker and launches a nuclear weapon at the Soviet Union. We may have our own, real-life General Ripper in the form of General Mark Milley, a product of the Ivy League and now Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. However, unlike General Ripper, who had the Russkies in his sights, General Milley is pretty sure that you are the enemy.

Milley, 63, is not a graduate of America’s military academies. Instead, he’s an Ivy League product, having attended Princeton and Columbia. Apparently, at least as to Milley, the rot had already started to set in when he attended those institutions.

For many of us, Milley entered our consciousness on June 23, when he insisted that West Pointers should study Critical Race Theory and that he, especially, wanted to understand “White rage.” At that moment, when he openly embraced CRT, complete with its claims about White Supremacy, systemic racism, and White privilege, Milley imposed upon himself an obligation immediately to resign from his position and to insist that someone Black – anyone Black – take his place. Until Milley walks away from his White privileged position, he’s just a very dangerous, virtue-signaling windbag.

But that’s not all Milley is. It’s unclear why President Trump, in 2018, nominated Milley to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. It was probably yet another bad piece of advice that Trump, who was wise to how the real world works but utterly naïve about Washington, received from those “in the know” who were trying to destroy him. As it turned out, Milley was at the top of the list of those who despised Trump and all 75-80 million of his supporters, and desperately wanted to see them destroyed.

We know this thanks to a new book, not from The Daily Wire or Breitbart but from a sympathetic outlet: Two Washington Post reporters, Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker. What you’re about to read, which comes from the leftist, anti-American anti-Trump AFP, is meant to be complimentary about Milley:

The Pentagon’s top general feared late last year that then-president Donald Trump would suspend the constitution to retain power in a move resembling Adolf Hitler’s 1933 Reichstag takeover, according to a new book. Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley saw Trump’s refusal to accept defeat to Joe Biden in the November election as a possible sign that he intended to retain power by any means, according to excerpts from the book by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker that were reported by the Post and CNN Thursday. “This is a Reichstag moment... The gospel of the Fuhrer,” Milley told Pentagon aides, the authors report. In 1933 Hitler took advantage of a suspicious fire at the Reichstag, the German parliament, to suspend civil liberties and concentrate authority in his government, setting the stage for the Nazi consolidation of power. When Trump called for a march on Washington by supporters in November, Milley, who had been appointed by Trump, expressed worries that he was deploying “brownshirts in the streets,” the book says, referring to Hitler’s violent followers.

The same article reflects Milley’s horror that Trump was claiming election fraud (AFP says “with no evidence” although we have plenty of evidence) and Milley’s plan to counter Trump’s alleged coup with a coup of his own.

“They may try, but they’re not going to f**king succeed,” Milley told his aides, the book recounts. “You can’t do this without the military. You can’t do this without the CIA and the FBI. We’re the guys with the guns,” he said.

Again, the AFP thinks this is a good thing. For those of us who believe in the constitutional chain of command, which makes Milley subordinate to the President, it’s horrifying to read about his megalomaniac view of his power and his deep hatred for half of America – the half, moreover, that has always supported the military and that was the backbone of American values until around 2012.

Tucker Carlson, as always, sums things up well, so I’ll leave the last word to him:

IMAGE: Mark Milley testifies about CRT. YouTube screen grab.