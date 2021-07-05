So Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's DSA met with Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro...

Venezuela's "democratically elected" Marxist dictator Nicolas Maduro is a well-known global pariah.

He's driven his country's once vibrant oil industry into the ground, creating an ecological disaster to go with it. His socialist expropriations have made the country an economic hellhole, with six million Venezuelans driven out as refugees. On the political front, he's rigged elections, beaten and jailed dissidents, destroyed all independent branches of government such as the judiciary, and engaged in the sort of election fraud Democrats can only dream of. As for the starving remainders still in country, he's got gang enforcers on motorcyles to ensure loyalty and political litmus tests as to who gets ration cards. On his watch, crime in Caracas has become monstrous, one of the highest rates in the world. And yes, he's in bed with Syria, Iran, China, Cuba, and other pariah hellholes.

Yet incredibly, he still has sycophants and defenders, still rolling in from the West.

According to National Review:

Representatives of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the largest socialist political organization in the United States, met with Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro Friday. In attendance were the chairperson of the National Political Committee of the DSA, members of the International Committee, and members of the organization’s Political Formation, Foreign Policy and Bilateral Relations committees, according to Telesur.

Seriously, in this day and age, these people go to Maduro to pay tribute?

It's not just insane, it's sinister.

It's a strong contradiction of the various poses struck by DSA members and other far-left socialist groups attempting to distance themselves from this pariah and monster when the refugee pictures run. They've actually gone openly as friends because nobody gets into Miraflores Palace without the best of socialist credentials and trust.

Which is pretty appalling, given that it amounts to an endorsement of this beast and his endorsement of them.

It's not only a warning to us about what DSA values, it's an indicator about what they intend for us with their growing power. The mask is off.

DSA now has four members in Congress, all elected in the last two election cycles. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just this spring gave a gushing interview to DSA endorsing all that DSA stands for. She's still in it and she's still doing their bidding.

What's Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got to say about Maduro?

U.S. Representative for New York's 14th congressional district, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, said Wednesday she would follow the Democratic Party’s leadership in regards to Venezuela, declining to answer a question on whether she sees President Nicolas Maduro as the legitimate President of the Bolivarian Republic. Ocasio Cortez, sometimes referred to as AOC, was asked in an interview with the National Review if she sees President Maduro as legitimate, for which she replied, "I defer to caucus leadership on how we navigate this."

Which is amazingly programmed and robotic.

She's not the only one affiliated with this hideous organization in Congress in bed with the Venezuelan regime.

According to some leftist writing for the far-left rag In These Times:

In November 2020, both [Rashida] Tlaib and Ocasio-Cortez handily won re-election, and have been joined in the 117th Congress by two more DSA members: Cori Bush from Missouri’s 1st district and Jamaal Bowman from New York’s 16th district. That raises the democratic socialist numbers from two to four out of four hundred and thirty-five. (At this rate, doubling the socialist delegation every two years, it’d only take six more elections before socialists in 2032 would become a majority in the House — exponential growth is a wonderful thing.) Given the contingencies of non-fantasy politics, such an outcome remains unlikely. Still, this is a significant political landmark in the history of the American Left — the first time in U.S. history that this many self-described socialists have held Congressional seats concurrently.

And it's not just congressional members burrowing away in our body politic bearing the love of Maduro.

There's also Chesa Boudin, the enabler of San Francisco's crime wave who's refusing to prosecute criminals -- he's got a massive, unrepudiated history of associations with Venezuela's dictatorship, including serving as Hugo Chavez's advisor and translator, and writing at least three books to endorse the hellhole. See here.

There are also the "trained Marxists" of Black Lives Matter who have made pilgrimages to the inner circles of Maduro and and the inner sanctums of Caracas. I wrote about these disturbing associations here.

From In These Times, there's also this:

While [past DSA acolytes Rep. Ron] Dellums and [Rep. Major] Owens were supportive of DSA, knowledge of their membership in an organization that at the time counted only a few thousand members was mostly left-wing insider baseball. Relatively few of their constituents had likely ever heard of DSA. Not so for the socialists in Congress today, in part because the organization itself has grown a dozen-fold in recent years, recently surpassing 80,000 members.

...and this:

I asked Maria Svart, DSA’s longtime national director, what she thought would be the consequence of the doubling of the socialist contingent in Congress. She believes it will help legitimize democratic socialist policy proposals like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal. The four socialists were elected ​“because these ideas speak to deep human needs,” she said. And, she continued, the socialists in the House will also prove fighters for democracy: ​“We have already seen how they are changing the conversation in this country — Congresswoman Cori Bush introduced a resolution to investigate and expel the Republicans who supported the armed insurrection on January 6, and we know she will fight in the future to defund militarized police forces like those who stood by as those rioters walked into the Capitol.”

The big thing that these associations signal is that these leftists plan a Venezuelan hell for us. It's the only thing that can be concluded, given their persistent love for this global pariah and refusal to condemn him.

And now we see them still traveling to see him in Caracas as pilgrimages, to get his blessing and who knows, maybe even in some roundabout way, Venezuelan money. The Chavistas are known to fling it around in the region and it's hard to think they'd restrain themselves in the case of taking over the U.S.

Anyone associated with this group should make decent Americans beware. These Venezuelan trips show that they are clearly not "democratic" or "Danish-style" socialists as they claim to be, but totalitarian socialists, same as the rest of the monsters. And if God forbid, they ever get power, they'll do the same things to us that socialists the world over have done to places like Venezuela, Cambodia, China, North Korea, the Soviet Union, and the entire evil socialist record. Yes, beware. These visits to Venezuela are not normal.

