Secretary of State Blinken is setting us up for paying reparations

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is neither naïve nor stupid. So why did he invite United Nations officials to investigate systemic racism in the United States? It cannot be for the sophomoric reason he stated:

“Responsible nations must not shrink from scrutiny of their human rights record; rather, they should acknowledge it with the intent to improve.”

Antony Blinken

It is the responsibility of the American people and their elected representative, not the UN, to examine and improve, if needed, the human rights record of the US. An April 2021 polls shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans and 90% of Republicans oppose the idea of providing reparations to the descendants of slaves, according to the results of a nationwide University of Massachusetts Amherst/WCVB poll. So the Administration is seeking ways to affect the public’s views: bring in the UN and supposedly world opinion.

The State Department invitation for an official visit, issued on July 13, was to the UN Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism and the UN Special Rapporteur on minority issues. The State Department plans to issue invitations to other UN experts who “report and advise on thematic human rights issues.”

These other “experts” are the members of the UN Human Rights Council. Secretary Blinken welcomed the UN Human Rights Council’s adoption of a resolution on July 13 that calls for action to combat systemic racism against Africans and people of African descent in the context of law enforcement.

Both of the special rapporteurs who have been invited to the US signed a UN Human Rights Council statement last year that called for “reparative (emphasis added) intervention for historical and contemporary racial justice” around the world.

Take a look at the nations on the Human Rights Council which on June 5, 2020 issued this report that said: “The uprising nationally is a protest against systemic racism that produces state-sponsored racial violence, and licenses with impunity this violence.… The protests the world is witnessing, are a rejection of the fundamental racial inequality and discrimination that characterizes life in the United States for black people, and other people of color.”

The current 15 members of the UN Human Rights Commission are in addition to China, Russia and Cuba, such leading lights as Bolivia, Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon, Malawi, Mexico, Nepal, Pakistan, Senegal and Uzbekistan. France and the UK are the only liberal western democracies included.

We could write the report right now, without even knowing that the UN Human Rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, has already endorsed reparations on July 12 after issuing a UN report on systemic racism in late June which called for wide range of reparation measures.

The UN report will be used by the Leftists and the Democrat party, but I repeat myself, as proof that a massive transfer of wealth is needed from white Americans to Americans of color. The ideological framework for this has been made by critical race theory which alleges that all whites are by definition racist, and that the American system of government is systematic racism. Since only whites can be racist, the Chinese government, a non-white government,cannot be following a racist policy against the Uighars. The slavery of Africans today by other Africans and Arabs in Africa is a taboo subject, even though the UN”s International Labor Organization (ILO) estimates that there are more than three times as many people in forced servitude today as were captured and sold during the 350 year span of the transatlantic slave trade. But do not expect the US Human Rights Commission to address the modern slave trade of Africans by Africans and Arabs.

The US is the target. The leading members on the Council -- China, Russia and Cuba -- will make sure that it is the US that owes the rest of humanity reparations.

So no, Blinken is neither naïve nor stupid. This is a carefully orchestrated political power play against the American people.

We are being set up. The UN Human Rights Council, with its august sounding name, will issue its report decrying systemic racism in the US and calling for financial reparations, among other remedies, and the Democrats will use the authority of this world forum to bludgeon Americans into accepting a vast transfer of wealth from one group of Americans to another. It turns out that Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax and Biden’s higher income tax rates are not the only things you have to fear as this Administration tries to destroy the American middle class.