Rats fleeing Cuba's sinking ship? Resignations and calls for ending communist dictatorship are coming fast
So are the rats fleeing the ship in Cuba?
It's always a bad sign when the elites start resigning during times of crisis, as if to get out early to save their skins. There's more than one now as Cuba erupts into protests and calls to end the communist dictatorship, so it's getting to be a pattern.
So here we got one report of a resignation of one of the regime's thuggier members, Cuba’s Deputy Minister of the Interior, Brigadier General Jesús Manuel Burón Tabit, according to top Cuba expert Carlos Eire, writing at the indispensible Babalu blog.
Eire has a loose translation of the news from ABC Spain:
Cuba’s Deputy Minister of the Interior, Brigadier General Jesús Manuel Burón Tabit, has resigned after questioning decision-making within the ministry and the Security Council, as well as the excessive use of police force to repress the demonstrations of 11 July, the day that began the wave of protests that spread throughout the island, as ABC has learned from sources close to the regime.
That's one of guys in charge of torture and internal spying. Based on his official photo, he looks like the kind of guy you wouldn't want to meet while chained in some Castroite dungeon:
But he's the guy who, after a career as a top Cuban internal security official, reportedly felt the government was going too hard on the protestors.
According to ABC of Spain (Google translate has some faultiness here, but you can get the gist):
His departure is motivated by disagreements with other commanders, differences with respect to the measures taken during the protests last weekend. "There is trouble within the Army and differences between the military of the old guard and young generals," say the sources consulted by this newspaper.The news would also have been confirmed by the analyst and writer Juan Juan Almeida in his program Juan Juan Al medio. According to Almeida, the also member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba, requested his resignation in the lobby of building A of the Ministry of the Interior. His words when he left office were: "Applying the law with strict adherence to it does not mean murder," said Juan Juan.
The Comandante Arides Estévez Sánchez Superior Military School held this Friday morning the graduation ceremony of the 62nd Anniversary class of the Assault on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes Barracks.As part of it, more than 150 cadets were promoted to the first grade of officers in the legal profile, who knelt on the ground vowed to be worthy heirs of the glorious combative traditions of our people, the working class, the Party, and to follow the example of heroism, self-denial and sacrifice of the forgers of our true and definitive independence."The future performance of each of the graduates should be presided over by intelligence, simplicity, modesty, fidelity to revolutionary principles, firmness and a high fighting spirit," said the president of the Ministerial Examinations Commission, Brigadier General Jesús Manuel Burón Tabit.
On the occasion of the celebration of the 90th birthday of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz on June 3, the special Verde Olivo magazine was presented, dedicated to who, for more than 49 years, served as Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR).The tribute, held in the Universal Room of the FAR, was presided over by Army Corps General Ramón Espinosa Martín, First Vice Minister of the FAR, and Brigadier General Jesús Manuel Burón Tabit, Vice Minister of the Interior; In addition, other heads of the FAR and the Ministry of the Interior participated, as well as a group of authors of the publication and workers of the publishing house.
The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba elected Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez as its First Secretary. Right at 10 in the morning, at the Havana Convention Center, the last day of the party meeting began in which the new Central Committee, the Political Bureau and the Secretariat of the party organization were announced.[Long list of communist operatives follows, doesn't include Buron Tabit]
HAVANA, Cuba.- Compiling data is a difficult task and requires patience, but if the information of the Cuban dictatorial regime is involved, it becomes even more difficult because there is no clarity in the searches. It should only be remembered that every time someone is dismissed the Press Release says: "he will take on other responsibilities", or something similar.As a continuation, it can be said then that the grassroots Popular Power is represented in the Central Committee by only two people, the governor of Santiago de Cuba and the vice governor of Havana.However, the generals occupy at least 10% of the Central Committee. 11 could be related, of them 4 with Brigade level; 6 of the Division and one of the Army Corps. 10 of them belong to the Revolutionary Armed Forces, and 4 to the Ministry of the Interior. In any case, it is the highest representation among all the ministries that the country has.
The only thing that these "members of the Central Committee" get is perks in their respective work centers and provinces, because between two Congresses, the Plenary of the organization almost does not work and anyway there you have to go to raise your hand and show agreement with everything.
The nephew of Luis Alberto Rodriguez Lopez-Callejas,, Raul Castro’s son-in-law and the man who actually runs Cuba behind the scenes, has left the island is calling for drastic change in Cuba. Carlos Alejandro Rodríguez Halley released a video yesterday where he calls on his family to stop the repression and to heed the voices of millions of Cubans and step down from power so a transition to democracy can begin.
Via CiberCuba ([Carlos Eire's] translation):
Carlos Alejandro Rodriguez Halley, the nephew of Division General and Cuban Communist Party Politburo member Luis Alberto Rodriguez Lopez-Calleja, called on his family and others in power to drop their weapons and start a transition to democracy.
“I make a call for harmony and for the putting down of weapons so a process to start a transition to democracy in Cuba can begin. The people have made clear they no longer want you in power. Listen to the people,” Rodriguez Halley said on Wednesday in a video he posted on Facebook.
[…]
“Don’t be responsible for the shedding of more blood,” Rodriguez Halley pleaded with his family. “Cuba has made it clear on the streets and throughout the entire country that they are not in agreement with your government, that it is a failed government that has led the nation into a health, economic, social, and political crisis,” said the young dissident.
“My family is part of the families that are in power in Cuba. My uncle is Division General Luis Alberto Rodriguez Lopez-Calleja. My cousin is Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro, Raul Castro Ruz’s grandson. And it is to them that I say these words and to the rest of my family and all the military in Cuba,” the young man said in the video with obvious distress in his voice.