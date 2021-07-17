Poll-dancing: Is Biden really at 49 percent approval?

Here are the biased numbers for the recent Economist-YouGov poll that gives Joe Biden a 49% approval rating. A first-year reporter could retrieve this information with ease, unless he were incompetent, lazy, or most likely biased. I guess most Dems are accustomed to living in such willful ignorance. They will swallow and pass along any talking point from the media elites if they are slanted against conservatives.

The Economist–YouGov poll

July 10–13, 2021 — 1,500 U.S. Adult Citizens

Registered 2020 Vote Party ID

Dem (324) Republican (235) Independent (260)

Ninety-nine more Democrats sampled vs. Republicans were included in the results. It is not hard to get the results you want if the polls are assembled in this way, and this is always the method with these polls.

A total of 819 from 1,500 participants. Does that mean the rest were dumped because they are not registered to vote or affiliated with a party? Were their answers included in the reported percentages? Were the others thrown out for having the politically wrong answer? I guess they just disappeared overnight. Where have I heard that before?

As with all these polls affiliated with left-leaning organizations, there's plain oversampling of those who have had 16-plus years of indoctrination and social engineering from the radicals who infest our local school systems and our state and private universities.

Generally, these numbers are on the very last pages of pollsters' methodology details. They tell the real story and highlight the bias of the media and affiliated academia members who assemble these polls. Just a little investigation by a real journalist would uncover grants above and beyond the norm for the university that participates. Attaching a university name to these findings is somehow supposed to give these untruthful polls street cred. Unfortunately, most of academia does not need much prodding to gin up these findings.

So if you are on the "Left Media Type" or an esteemed member of "Academia," try not to act so omniscient when you knowingly report lies to the public.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.