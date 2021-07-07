Poll reveals that a solid majority of Americans, including almost a third of Democrats, believe Biden isn't calling the shots in his own presidency

The electoral campaign implications of a new poll from the highly respected Trafalgar Group are enormous. Trafalgar posed the question: "Do you believe President Biden is fully executing the duties of his office?"

Respondents were offered two alternative polar opposite answers, plus "not sure." The polar opposite responses were:

"Yes, he is directing all policy and agenda."

"No, others are directing policy and agenda."

The answers reveal that the Democrats have failed to sell the public on the notion that the rapidly fading Biden is in charge of his own presidency, except among self-identified supporters of the party. And even there, a substantial cohort of doubters exists.

The general public

Republicans

Democrats

Independents

Source.

The Daily Wire summarizes the key findings:

56.5% of American voters do not believe that President Biden is fully executing the duties of his office, while 36.4% believe he is directing all policy and agenda

31.7% of Democrat voters do not believe that President Biden is fully executing the duties of his office, while 58.6% believe he is directing all policy and agenda

83.6% of Republican voters do not believe that President Biden is fully executing the duties of his office, while 11% believe he is directing all policy and agenda

58.4% of Independent voters do not believe that President Biden is fully executing the duties of his office, while 36.1% believe he is directing all policy and agenda

It is important to note that the belief that Biden's presidency is being run by unseen and unknown actors is by definition a "conspiracy theory," the label commonly applied by the agitprop media to discredit any conservative view they wish to dismiss. The fact that 57% of the public and almost a third of Democrats believe there is in effect a conspiracy by a secret group to run the nation through a puppet president opens a lot of doors for campaigning against not just the Democrats, but the ruling elite.

Note also that more than three times as many Democrats as Republicans (31.7% versus 9.7%) dissent from the majority view of their other party members. The Democrats are far less united than Republicans on this key issue of the entire Biden presidency. This will affect the ability to flip people's support and especially turnout. It's hard to motivate people to vote for what they regard as a fraudulent party.

Brandon Mores at RedState sees that:

It's going to be hard to get away from the fact that Democrats pushed a man who was incapable of standing on his own two feet and had to be controlled by people in the background. The media will have to work overtime to convince Americans that Biden has full control of his faculties, which will become increasingly harder and more obvious as time goes by, putting Americans in an uneasy position of wanting to know who their leader actually is. A distrust will grow from this, throwing yet another obstacle into the path of Democrats come time for elections to happen.

People don't like being lied to, and a solid majority now believe that they are being fed a fraudulent story about who is running the country. Some may not like Donald Trump, but they are buying the narrative that he offered of an elite betraying their trust and operating in secret.

In terms of electoral strategy, for 2022, GOP candidates for Congress must try to tie their opponents, especially the incumbents, to the fraud. Challenge them to demand that President Biden take the same cognitive test that President Trump aced. Speak in terms of the public's right to know and the nation's need for a fully competent commander in chief.

This acceptance of the nature of the fraud being perpetrated on the public also indicates an openness to questioning the bribes that Hunter Biden channeled to the "big guy." China, not Burisma, must be the focus. China has fallen precipitously in the public's regard, owing to its obvious misbehavior over COVID and its increasingly warlike posture internationally. Hunter's firm is managing a billion dollars of Chinese money. That's a semi-magic figure, a billion dollars. While it's not quite as mystically huge as in the past, it is a round number, and those nine zeroes are impressive to a public for whom four or five zeroes is as high as they can imagine any sum of their dollars amounting to.

After just over half a year in office, Joe Biden is damaged goods and regarded as a frontman for others. This means that getting rid of him and substituting Kamala Harris (or someone else — requiring a lot of political maneuvering and secret deals) will not solve any problems for the Dems. Kamala is spectacularly failing and demonstrating her incompetence and unlikability. She will not be able to heal the country. But maneuvering her out of the line of succession would require even more suspicion-raising work unlikely to build the public's confidence.

The Democrats are in a lot worse position than even most conservatives realized. It is hard to see them earning the confidence of a majority of voters in 2022 or 2024.

Put starkly, the reality is that the entire Democrat leadership has lost the trust of a solid majority of the people, including almost a third of their own supporters. Trust, once lost, takes a long time to rebuild. The opportunity to tie them all to the increasingly self-evident fraud of the Biden presidency represents an unparalleled opportunity for the GOP to sweep them out of office in 2022 and then 2024. An activist Republican in the Oval Office, someone with backbone like Trump or DeSantis, combined with filibuster-proof congressional majorities, could launch a far-reaching reform of the systemic ailments that imperil our Republic. Civil Service reform making it possible to fire large numbers of bureaucrats. Deep-cleansing or even restructuring and moving out of D.C. the corrupt Cabinet agencies. Antitrust crackdowns on tech monopolies. Tying federal education aid to funding children, not schools, via vouchers. And many more "radical" reforms that are really common sense, and that would break the hold progressive elites have on our major government institutions.

