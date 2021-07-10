Police in California fight back against BLM's support for cop-killers

One of the most frustrating things for conservatives in the past five years is the fact that, no matter what Deep Staters and leftists do, there are no consequences. In leftist Palo Alto, however, which lies at the very heart of Silicon Valley, five police officers are fighting back with a lawsuit that seeks to remove a "discriminatory" Black Lives Matter mural celebrating a famed cop-killer.

For the past five years, we've seen Democrats, Deep Staters, and ardent leftists (although perhaps I'm repeating myself) walk free, no matter the crime they've committed. When Hillary Clinton commits national security violations that would see anyone else imprisoned for life, she's considered a respected political doyenne. When James Comey and James Clapper lie to Congress, they get book deals and speaking gigs. When Antifa tries to burn down Portland, its members get arrested and then released. And when Black Lives Matter destroys whole communities and implicitly (and sometimes explicitly) seeks police deaths, its rampages are called "peaceful protests."

If there's one truism in life, it's that bad behavior, if rewarded, will continue. So far, nothing has happened to stop bad leftist actors from destroying national security, election security, an entire presidency, or the peace and freedom of the American people. Slowly, though, Americans are starting to fight back. And that gets us to Palo Alto, California.

Palo Alto is not only a fabulously wealthy city, but it's also an incredibly leftist city. This is hardly surprising, given that it occupies the heart of Silicon Valley. Also, typically for a rich leftist enclave, it exists cheek-by-jowl with an extremely poor Black community in East Palo Alto. The lefties preach Critical Race Theory and theatrically grovel about their "White privilege," but they never do anything to alleviate actual poverty in the primarily Black or Hispanic inner cities. But I digress.

When the whole Black Lives Matter movement exploded last year, Palo Alto put up a huge Black Lives Matter mural right across from the town hall and the police station. The mural prominently features Joanne Chesimard, who is still one of America's most wanted fugitives.

A member of the Black Liberation Army and the Black Panther Party, Chesimard, who adopted the fake African name of "Assata Olugbala Shakur," was an active, murderous player in the infamous New Jersey Turnpike shooting in 1973. It was Chesimard who shot the already wounded Werner Foerster, a trooper, execution-style, in the head. Chesimard was involved in several other crimes, including bank robbery and kidnapping.

Eventually, Chesimard was convicted on two murder charges and six assault charges. She was sentenced to life imprisonment along with a concurrent sentence of 26 to 33 years. In 1979, though, Chesimard escaped from prison and, by 1984, received political asylum in Cuba. Barack Obama, when he reopened America's relations with Cuba, rather conspicuously did not ask for Chesimard's return as a condition of the renewed diplomatic relations.

The same Palo Alto mural, in addition to celebrating a cop-killer who is one of America's most wanted escaped prisoners, has the New Black Panthers logo. Even the Southern Poverty Law Center concedes that the New Black Panthers is a hate group.

According to the Daily Mail:

Multiple officers based at the nearby police station have complained they feel 'harassed' by the mural every time they have to pass it. 'For law enforcement required to enter the building, is there any description other than a hostile work environment?' the National Police Association said in a statement. 'Officers, including (the five) Plaintiffs, were forced to physically pass and confront the Mural and its offensive, discriminatory, and harassing iconography every time they entered the Palo Alto Police Department,' the lawsuit filed on June 4 read. The lawsuit identified the five police officers as Eric Figueroa, Michael Foley, Christopher Moore, Robert Parham and Julie Tannock. [snip] The National Police Association called the move to keep the celebratory mural 'reprehensible,' prompting the organization to create a petition last July to have it permanently removed. 'If it is not possible to imagine putting a 17' tall mural of nurse killer Richard Speck in front of a hospital or putting a 17' tall mural of Dan White, who assassinated San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, in front of a mayor's house, the atrocity of the celebration of a fugitive convicted cop killer in front of Palo Alto's City Hall is equally reprehensible,' the petition reads.

Since the suit was filed in California (and Palo Alto hasn't yet been served), I can't say I'm too optimistic about the outcome, but I certainly appreciate the effort and wish the police well.

Image: Joanne Chesimard on the Black Lives Matter mural. YouTube screen grab.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.