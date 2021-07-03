Racial grievance-monger Gwen Berry has a history of racist tweets

Olympic hammer-thrower Gwen Berry is brimming with hypocrisies.

The past-peak athlete, who placed third in the June 26 Olympic trials and then stole the show at the medal ceremony by turning her back to the U.S. flag as the National Anthem played, not only has spewed hate at the country that gave her her opportunities, but also piously whined about not being listened to.

It's obvious enough in this headline here:

Olympian Gwen Berry knows the athlete's voice isn't always welcomed

Now it comes to light that maybe there's a reason for that. Her past tweets have surfaced, and boy, do they stink.

According to the Daily Mail:

Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry's history of offensive tweets has been uncovered after she snubbed the American national anthem during trials last weekend. Berry, 32, made a variety of tasteless jokes and observations in messages dating back up to ten years, but which are still visible on her account. The athlete — who has insisted that the National Anthem is racist — posted tweets mocking Chinese, Mexican and white people.

Someone at the Daily Mail apparently had to go look at them, and managed to find not just this curation of still-up-there-shareable tweets displayed above, but found even more racist tweets in further curations within the story. See the rest here.

Yes, they're old tweets, but she was competing nationally when she made them. She was also yelling about not being listened to, as if we need to take in that. Since then, she's complained about dropped endorsements from past protests, whining and whining about people not listening to her, yet here's what she's had to say. Her disgusting racist tweets directed against Mexicans and Asians are now even more appalling given the spate of black-on-Asian hate crime violence that has built from this boiling culture of such hate. We haven't heard a peep from her about that.

But as far as not being listened to, that's a joke, too.

She's got the president of the United States loudly advocating for her disrespect for the flag as ''peaceful protest" instead of condemned as commandeering an athletic event that is supposed to be for not just herself but for others in order to grab camera time.

Remember this idiocy from White House spokesweasel Jen Psaki?

"I haven't spoken to the president specifically about this, but I know he's incredibly proud to be an American and has great respect for the anthem and all that it represents, especially for our men and women serving in uniform all around the world," Psaki said at her daily press briefing. Psaki added: "He would also say, of course, that part of that pride in our country means recognizing there are moments where we are — as a country, haven't lived up to our highest ideals. And it means respecting the rights of people granted to them in the Constitution to peacefully protest."

She also demanded and got an apology from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee chief over her previous podium protest in 2019, which went against the rules and got her sanctioned, as it should have.

How's this for a grovel?

Olympic hammer thrower Gwendolyn Berry said USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland apologized to her Wednesday "for not understanding the severity of the impact her decisions had on me," after Berry was put on probation last August for one year after raising her fist at the end of the national anthem at the 2019 Pan American Games. "I am grateful to Gwen for her time and her honesty last night," Hirshland said in a statement. "I heard her. I apologized for how my decisions made her feel and also did my best to explain why I made them. Gwen has a powerful voice in this national conversation, and I am sure that together we can use the platform of Olympic and Paralympic sport to address and fight against systematic inequality and racism in our country."

It gets worse: she's now got the USOPC egging her on as their little stooge for podium protests, despite the International Olympic Committee rules. Those rules were put in place by polling the athletes, and finding that 70% of them don't want their moment of podium glory despoiled by a cheap political stunt such as Berry's podium protest. Perfectly understandable. Yet the USOPC continues to publicly support Berry for her stunts with statements like this:

Berry said she wouldn't be surprised if the USOPC [U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee] support leads to a cascade of demonstrations in Tokyo that the IOC will be hesitant to stop. "The IOC can't punish us all, the IOC can't ban us all, and the IOC doesn't want any problems," she said in a recent interview with TV station KSDK in St. Louis.

I wrote about that here.

She also seems to have some kind of political connections to the Obama political machine, based on this January 2021 tweet.

Wonder what she meant by this https://t.co/1zzq17u8V0 pic.twitter.com/BGMTyFHFVG — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 3, 2021

So she's been listened to, and listened to, and now she's shown to be a racist, spewing all manner of hate tweets. Fine person to listen to. Yet they all do it, the entire political and sports power hierarchy, even as she complains about not being "heard." Her case shows the corruption of the establishment as they bow down to this bounder. In a sane world, her racist tweets would mean they wouldn't give her the time of day.

For the rest of us, we hear her loud and clear, to the point of nausea, given that, like Colin Kaepernick, she's a has-been athlete, and her last champion performance was in June 2018, three long years ago, an eternity in much of athletics, which is continually seeing new talent emerge. What is it about has-beens that compels them to draw attention to themselves by non-athletic means?

For just a little contrast, take a look at the athlete who legitimately beat Berry on the athletic field and was able to stand respectfully, if not rather refreshingly enthusiastically, for the playing of the National Anthem.

Here is what should have been news rather than bad-tweet hypocrite Berry, who got all the attention.

Did anyone see the formidable DeAnna Price, who made the second-farthest hammer throw in history on that day? This is the person whom Berry overshadowed with the press attention she sought with a cheap stunt disrespecting the U.S. flag and national anthem:

Anything can happen, but this is a bona fide champion who performs with strength, precision, consistency, and grace, and very likely will beat Berry in the Olympics. She also stood respectfully, and even enthusiastically, for the flag as the National Anthem played. That was refreshing and new. Having achieved the second best women's hammer throw in all history at her June 26 event, according to Wikipedia, she should have been proud and happy. The second-place finisher, Brooke Anderson, got a personal best that certainly bested Berry, and she should have been proud, too.

Neither has ever been known to spew disgusting tweets, let alone complain about not being listened to. Price and Anderson let their talent speak for them, and it sure does speak for itself.

Glad to buy anything endorsed either of those two champions who respect the flag, while we're on the topic of speaking. We don't need spoiled hypocrites on the athletic front to buy things from, just good American champions.

Can you hear me, corporate America? It's time to quit Gwen Berry quickly, we've heard enough.

Image: Twitter screen shot.