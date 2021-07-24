Pervy, pervy, pervy: Detained illegal-alien minors get molested by creeps at Joe Biden's migrant detention centers

According to the leftist "narrative," the migrant-child border surge and Biden administration's work to open the borders to "unaccompanied minors" entering the country illegally are just his being humanitarian and all:

"The idea that I'm going to say, which I would never do, if an unaccompanied child ends up at the border we're going to let them starve to death and stay on the other side, no previous administration did that either, except Trump. I'm not going to do it. I'm not going to do it," Biden told ABC's Cecilia Vega.

Most of these kids are trafficked by cartels, often "paid for" by families on one side of the border or the other as a taxi service into the states.

But as the child-migrant surge proceeds as a result, it's getting obvious that something un-humanitarian is happening to them as they get here that's far more damaging to them than a few missed meals.

According to Buck Throckmorton, writing at Ace of Spades:

Did you hear about the Biden administration trafficking minor children across state lines into Tennessee in the middle of the night, in defiance of the governor’s refusal to accept “unaccompanied immigrant” children, after which the administration stonewalled questions raised by Tennessee’s Senators. That’s bad, right? It got worse. Some of the children were sexually molested when they reached their destination.

The problem stems from the law that requires the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement to either find sponsors for the unaccompanied minors, who are often trafficked in by cartels at a handsome profit, or else raise them themselves until they turn 18 if they can't find a sponsor. That they're overwhelmed, under-resourced, and under pressure to get these kids sponsors as the surge comes has led to some shortcutting, with disastrous consequences for kids.

But as Biden says, it's all about being humanitarian.

In Tennessee, the kids got stuck into a group home that appears to have employed two perverts, based on charges filed in court.

According to ABC9, a local Tennessee affiliate, most of the kids being held were teenage boys, who are an attractive prospect for sexual predators:

According to an affidavit of complaint, the minor told investigators a relationship formed between him and 35-year-old Randi Duarte. The affidavit details that the 17-year-old and Duarte shared intimate moments in the shower and in the minor's bedroom at the facility. It also says the minor told investigators he was in love with 35-year-old Duarte and that she wanted to marry him.

Had enough? The grossness continues:

The minor's phone was confiscated and there were texts between him and Duarte about the investigation on the facility. According to the texts, his uncle met in private with the agents. Duarte told the minor to not say anything, and that his uncle had already done enough. The minor said that he would take it to the grave. Another conversation between the two happened when Duarte was heading to turn herself in. They talked about another employee named Florencia. Duarte said if she talks, they would be in even more trouble. Because of witness reports, victim statements and cell phone records, Duarte is being charged with sexual battery by an authority figure, coercion and tampering with evidence.

Assuming the charges hold up in court, what a vile, disgusting excuse for a human being this case worker is. Kids get damaged for life from sicko encounters like these. Is putting a minor in with this creep better than being sent back to Guatemala?

Let's just say that in this particular shelter, one kid actually escaped and fled back to Guatemala. He voted with his feet instead of let Joe Biden decide what was "humane" for him at that pervy group home.

This Tennessee incident is far from the only abuse case cropping up as word gets out that the Biden administration is permitting most minor children to remain in the U.S. permanently even after court.

Here's another case in Texas, from April, according to the Texas Tribune:

Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday called for the federal government to close a San Antonio facility housing unaccompanied migrant children after he became aware of allegations of sexual assault. “In short, this facility is a health and safety nightmare,” Abbott said at a press conference outside the Freeman Coliseum, which is reportedly housing more than 1,300 teens who recently crossed the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent or guardian.

And here's another appalling case I wrote about as an editorial writer from the Obama administration's 2015 migrant surge, the creepy 2014 "egg farm" case in Ohio:

During 2014's border surge, ICE handed over unaccompanied kids to what it claimed were "relatives." Turns out many ended up as slaves in human-trafficking dens. Is this a U.S.-subsidized smuggling racket? It certainly looks that way, seeing how the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement handed over a group of Guatemalan teenagers, entrusted to them by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, to Arodolo Rigoberto Castillo-Serrano. He's an illegal alien who pleaded guilty Monday to falsely claiming to be a relative of the boys and easily gaining custody of them for his slave-labor egg farm in Marion, Ohio. Apparently, no one checked his claims about being related to the minors. Word got around to the human-trafficking community that it was open season for free slave labor as kids await their hearings in backlogged courts.

The bottom line here is that the government is a fit parent. They can't take care of kids, they cut corners when they try, and when they encourage surges, they get overwhelmed. After that, the creeps, perverts, human traffickers, criminals and other monsters move in.

They're encouraging a surge now, so the awful cases are piling up.

According to the American Immigration Council:

The fate of the unaccompanied children entering the United States is uncertain, but data from DHS suggests that most will eventually be granted permission to remain. When considering all non-Mexican unaccompanied children—the group which is entitled to a hearing in court—who have arrived at the border since 2013, 57% of those whose cases were completed by mid-2020 were given permission to remain in the United States.

The Department of Health and Human Services reports an "average" of 20,322 unaccompanied minors in government care as of May 2021, a significant rise over months past, and all the recent months show big caseloads as well.

That's a lot of kids, and a lot more kids being assaulted by perverts than would have happened had they remained with their parents in their home countries. Lefties like to pontificate that "children belong with their parents." This dates back to the Elian Gonzalez debacle around an escape from communist hellhole Cuba, and has since been extended to the left's umbrage about "separation of families" during the Trump administration, although it has since extended to the Biden administration, too, wittingly or not.

If children belong with their families, why is the Biden administration incentivizing single child migrants traveling alone, only to throw them into group homes where for some, the perverts are waiting for them? Is that "humane"? Shall every problem with these group homes be attended to after the crimes have already happened? Or should this system be as small as possible so as to permit proper oversight given this vulnerable population? If the Biden incentives weren't there, none of this wpuld be happening.

So much for Biden's claims to "humanitarianism." Like every pious, virtue-signaling claim of his, it's the opposite of what he claims.

Image: U.S. Customs & Border Protection, via Flickr // U.S. government work