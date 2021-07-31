« The data about Delta variant infections do not support panicking
July 31, 2021

OMG! THE most disturbing sign of Biden’s senility yet

By Thomas Lifson

This sort of behavior is straight out of the dayroom of a mental hospital. Joe Biden may be a habitual liar and the head of a corrupt family selling influence to foreigners, but pity, not anger, and fear for the nation are the only feelings I have on seeing the following.

First the President on the United States received a note from staffers informing him that he had something on his chin. For some reason, he stared at the back of the note while the rest of the world read the words, “Sir, there is something on your chin.”

But then, something happened that puts the currently serving POTUS in the category of library paste-eating mental defectives:

Can you imagine Xi Jinping and his Politburo laughing their head off about this, and then discussing invading Taiwan?

Please join me in prayer that Biden is not bothered by any boogers.

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab (cropped)

Hat tip: Ace