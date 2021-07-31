OMG! THE most disturbing sign of Biden’s senility yet

This sort of behavior is straight out of the dayroom of a mental hospital. Joe Biden may be a habitual liar and the head of a corrupt family selling influence to foreigners, but pity, not anger, and fear for the nation are the only feelings I have on seeing the following.

First the President on the United States received a note from staffers informing him that he had something on his chin. For some reason, he stared at the back of the note while the rest of the world read the words, “Sir, there is something on your chin.”

President @JoeBiden holds a card handed to him by an aide that reads “Sir, there is something on your chin” while meeting with governors to discuss wildfire prevention on the White House Campus in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021. (@AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) @POTUS @AP_Images pic.twitter.com/uvjgsmQtnU — Andrew Harnik (@andyharnik) July 30, 2021

But then, something happened that puts the currently serving POTUS in the category of library paste-eating mental defectives:

After a staffer gives Joe Biden a note saying, “there’s something on your chin,” Biden wipes his chin.



Then appears to put whatever was on his chin in his mouth? pic.twitter.com/VvN17i4IWY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2021

Can you imagine Xi Jinping and his Politburo laughing their head off about this, and then discussing invading Taiwan?

Please join me in prayer that Biden is not bothered by any boogers.

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab (cropped)

Hat tip: Ace