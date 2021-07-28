NYT’s DOJ reporter tweets Trump supporters are ‘enemies of the state’ and then deletes tweet

The New York Times’ Justice Department beat report Katie Benner, who formerly wrote for a publication of the Chinese Communist Party, is the latest journalist to incautiously out herself on Twitter as a dangerous radical who delegitimizes half the electorate, Trump supporters. Here is the series of tweets that she deleted:

“Today’s #January6SelectCommittiee underscores the America’s current essential natsec dilemma: Work to combat legitimate national security threats now entails calling a current politician’s supporters enemies of the state” “As Americans, we believe that state power should not be used to work against a political figure or a political party. But what happens if a politician seems to threaten the state? If the politician continues to do so out of office and his entire party supports that threat?” "This dilemma was unresolved by the Russia probe and 2 impeachments. With many Republicans denying the reality of the Jan. 6 attack, I doubt the #January6thCommittee will resolve it either. That leaves it up to voters, making even more essential free, fair access to the polls,"

About 8 hours later, she deleted the tweets and offered a nonsense explantion.

I deleted unclearly worded tweets regarding the Jan 6. committee hearing. — Katie Benner (@ktbenner) July 27, 2021

The prroblem was that they all too clearly revealed her mentality.

Unfortunately for Benner, that bell can’t be un-rung. Plenty of people noticed and screen grabs live forever.

Sean Davis speculated that she is reflecting the views of the FBI and DOJ officials with whom she works as a reporter:

Here we have an NYT reporter, channeling the views of the corrupt FBI and DOJ officials who leak to her, straight-up saying that your political opposition to the ruling regime makes you an enemy of the state by definition. https://t.co/WSFgRE3DfE — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 27, 2021

Glenn Greenwald noted that she is supposedly a “news” reported, not an editorial opinion-writer. (As if there is any distinction anymore at the NYT):

Absolutely amazing: the New York Times' Justice Department reporter says the US faces an "essential natsec dilemma": namely, that Trump supporters are "enemies of the state" and all of the GOP is a threat to the State. This is a reporter -- not an op-ed writer -- saying this: https://t.co/OmXNyRpYx4 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 27, 2021

If the New York Times top editors didn’t share her totalitarian views on delegitimizing half the electorate, they would fire her. She is incapable of fairly writing about the issues she covers at the DOJ, including Russiagate, 1/6, and Impeachment. But my guess is that she has a great future there.