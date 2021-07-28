NFL wants to make life miserable for its unvaccinated players

This past Thursday, the NFL sent a memo warning all 32 of its teams that "[w]e do not anticipate adding a '19th week' to accommodate games that cannot be rescheduled within the current 18 weeks of the regular season." In other words, just like last year, the NFL intends on playing all of its games (this year, 17 games per team in an 18-week season).

Other "highlights" from the memo:

Every club is obligated under the Constitution and Bylaws to have its team ready to play at the scheduled time and place. A failure to do so is deemed conduct detrimental. There is no right to postpone a game...

If a game is cancelled/postponed because a club cannot play due to a COVID spike among or resulting from its non-vaccinated players/staff, then the burden of the cancellation or delay will fall on the club experiencing the COVID infection…

If a game is rescheduled due to a COVID outbreak among unvaccinated players on one of the competing teams, the club experiencing the outbreak will be responsible for all additional expenses incurred by the opposing team and will also be required to pay any shortfall between actual and expected payment to the VTS pool.

If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a COVID outbreak among unvaccinated players on one of the competing teams, that club will forfeit the contest and will be responsible for the lost payment to the VTS pool.

If a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule due to a COVID outbreak, neither team's players will receive their weekly paragraph 5 salary.

Additionally, Breitbart reports:

According to another in a series of recent and aggressive new restrictions targeting unvaccinated players, the NFL announced on Saturday that if a player violates one of the league-mandated Covid protocols that applies to unvaccinated players, they will receive a $14,650 fine[.] ... According to league rules, all Tier 1 personnel, including coaches, must receive the vaccine or provide religious and/or medical reasons for why they cannot.

Just what are those "league-mandated Covid protocols"? According to Yahoo! Sports:

[T]he protocols are different for vaccinated players than they are for unvaccinated players. And those differences aren't small. They're big, honking differences that will make life much more difficult for unvaccinated players.

The training camp and preseason protocols:

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 training camp and preseason, per source.



How different will life by for vaccinated and unvaccinated players? From the memo that just went to clubs:

With all of this, not only is the NFL ignoring Wuhan Virus data the world over, but it is ignoring its own data from last season. As I noted in late January of this year, medical officials from the NFL and CDC found that in over 256 NFL games (not including playoff games), and for well over 1,000 practices (probably closer to 2,000) involving 32 teams and over 2,000 players, there was zero evidence of "on-field transmission."

Additionally, in well over 600,000 tests performed over several months in the 2020 season, only 329 NFL personnel (out of over 11,000) "tested positive." As I also noted at the time:

It's also important to note that in spite of these "positive" tests, almost zero serious illnesses from the Wuhan virus were reported. In other words, though the NFL's rampant testing yielded a few "positives," virtually no one got sick. ABC News details each team's "cases" as of early December here. Almost every player or coach who was reported to have missed a game had to do so because of a "positive test." Thus, as we have seen throughout the past ten months, a "positive test" does not in any way indicate an actual Wuhan virus case. Only two NFL employees — Denver's defensive coordinator Ed Donatell and Jacksonville running back Ryquell Armstead — reportedly had to be hospitalized due to Wuhan virus complications. Both have fully recovered.

Remember that all of this happened prior to the vaccine. So after thousands of hours involving hundreds of thousands of extremely close, maskless contacts in which bodily fluids were almost always present, the NFL and the CDC are telling us that there were zero person-to-person transmissions of the Wuhan Virus, and of those who did happen to test positive, virtually no one got sick.

In spite of all of this, and plenty of other evidence that suggests that the vaccine is unnecessary for many of us — at its peak, the U.S. hospitalization rate for 18- to 29-year-olds (the age range for the vast majority of the NFL) was 1.13 per 100,000, and out of about 53 million 18- to 29-year-olds in the U.S., there have been 2,470 deaths "involving COVID-19" (that's a 0.0047% rate) — and possibly dangerous for some, the NFL is mandating the Wuhan Virus vaccine for many employees and, for the personnel whom it is optional, making life miserable for those who refuse it.

In other words, the NFL is fully bought into the Wuhan Virus fear-mongering and wants to perpetuate that with an ignorant vaccine policy. Influential stars of the NFL who are against this should organize and speak out against it. Much of the world is watching (though fewer than would have been if the NFL hadn't gone woke).

