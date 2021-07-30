Nation-building and illegals-enabling: Kamala Harris's big migrant-surge 'strategy' report

After months of dithering, Kamala Harris has released her long-awaited report on her migrant-surge strategy, an 18-page report with all the "root causes," with a thud.

In Central America, the root causes of migration run deep—and migration from the region has a direct impact on the United States. For that reason, our nation must consistently engage with the region to address the hardships that cause people to leave Central America and come to our border.

That'll solve the monster surge which is now coming over our border?

So she wrote in her 'cover letter' which didn't include a press conference.

This report comes as the border has skidded from crisis into chaos, with New York Post op-ed contributor John Daniel Davidson writing:

U.S. Border Patrol agents in Texas’s Rio Grande Valley arrested more than 20,000 migrants just last week, including 6,000 over the weekend, adding to the more than 1.1 million apprehensions so far this fiscal year. We haven’t made that many arrests on the southwest border since 2006, and there’s still three months to go. At this rate, the Biden administration will break the record for border arrests set in 2000.

It's a long menu of nation-building measures, basically, building the wretched countries of Central America from the ground up with a heavy U.S. hand, and includes more than a hint of regime change:

Here's just one of her five big "pillars" of action for starters:

Strengthen democratic institutions to improve governance and rule of law. The United States will work with countries to promote reform agendas across all branches of government so government better serves all citizens. This will include a focus on adequately resourcing judicial and oversight institutions, ensuring their independence, and promoting reform of personnel selection and retention processes. • Strengthen the independence of the justice sector. The United States will promote a merit-based, independent process for nomination and selection of justice and oversight officials, and establish anti-corruption norms limiting immunity of officials from prosecution and banning candidates for office with disqualifying criminal records. We will promote adequate funding of justice institutions so they have the resources to serve the country. • Promote transparency. The United States will work with partners to promote transparency in electoral systems through reform and enforcement of electoral campaign finance rules and open list systems to allow for direct representation. We will empower independent audit and oversight institutions to monitor use of public funds, and promote transparency in government processes, including open government mechanisms and the promotion of open data. We will explore how to leverage the concept of “vetted units” to bring trusted actors into key roles in oversight bodies, including in legislative committees. • Improve efficacy of legislative branches. The United States will work with partners to root out corruption in legislative branches and improve the transparent and efficient functioning of those bodies. • Empower public and private sector actors. The United States will partner with civil society and independent media so they have the tools, knowledge, and networks needed to safely identify government neglect and abuse, raise awareness, and demand accountability. We will partner with the private sector to advocate for necessary reforms and regulations to promote transparency

Basically, they plan to pick and choose El Salvador's, or Honduras's or Guatemala's justices based on their leftist standards, which doesn't sound too democratic. Establishing anti-corruption norms? Banning certain candidates from office? Do they run the legislatures of these places? They don't say by what authority they get to do this. Oh, and they plan to fund these countries' departments of justice, just so you and they know.

As for transparency, they plan to decide who the "trusted actors" will be in government oversight bodies, which won't go over well with the locals.

Improve the efficacy of legislative branches? Maybe they should think about what's going on at home.

As for partnering with NGOs on certain reforms they want, the Soros bunch is rejoicing. Who the heck picks these people and why is this better than having Central Americans do it themselves?

That's just one point, and there are four others, it's a study in nation-building that seems to think that this can be done without military intervention, maybe just a little rigging and money-flinging, same as is done at home. And it includes several hints at regime-change.

And as the report notes, the project certainly is not going to be done quickly:

Ultimately, our Administration will consistently engage in the region to address the root causes of migration. We will build on what works, and we will pivot away from what does not work. It will not be easy, and progress will not be instantaneous, but we are committed to getting it right. Because we know: The strength and security of the United States depends on the implementation of strategies like this one

Which won't do much for the chaos at the border, which is seeing a migrant surge go up like a rocket. That point is noted in Karen Townsend of HotAir's excellent piece here.

It also comes against Harris's previous statements and acts which are about enabling illegal immigration -- we don't want you to come, but if you choose to come...

Specifics of that I've written about earlier -- from bringing in companies to set up remittance services in Central American countries, to meeting with some of the most militant open-borders activist groups on the planet on her supposed border tour in El Paso, Texas, all of which are likely to encourage illegal immigration rather than stanch it.

The scope of course is limited to just three countries, at this point, the surge involves more than a hundred countries, which renders the report limited at best if not useless.

The bottom line here is that this isn't about root causes, it's about nation-building, from people who never asked for it. And with the per capita salary of a national from Honduras running in the $1,000 a year range, any job in the U.S., including a bad one, is going to raise that salary at least tenfold, which is the real factor behind the surge. She barely touched on that amid all this talk of nation-building.

Sound impressive? Only perhaps to George Soros.

