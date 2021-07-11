More statues come down, but will anything improve in the Black neighborhood?

They made some news at Charlottesville over the last few days:

The city of Charlottesville, Virginia, officially removed its statues of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson on Saturday.

The mayor then explained it all:

Mayor Walker says the statue coming down is "one small step forward" in a bigger push to accurately teach history, invest in wealth gaps, and dismantle white supremacy.

Well, let's see how those predictions work out, specially the one about investing in wealth gaps or dismantling white supremacy.

Next week, black Americans in Charlottesville won't see those statues anymore. They will continue to see lousy public schools, walk in dangerous streets, and hear about the next school name that must go. In reality, their lives won't be improved much until the political class talks about black-on-black crime and fatherlessness at home.

Image: Bob Mical via Flickr, CC BY-NC 2.0.