Leave the country if you hate it that much

Back in my younger days, I remember bumper stickers that said, "America love it or leave it." We need to bring them back.

Over the July 4th holiday, we saw awful news stories.

First, it was Democrats taking issue with The Declaration of Independence:

Democratic lawmakers and their allies in the liberal media had a rough time during Fourth of July celebrations this weekend, seemingly criticizing America at every turn and distancing themselves from Independence Day instead of celebrating it.

And let's not forget NPR:

Not to be outdone, NPR tweeted out a thread of the original Declaration of Independence, ripping it as "a document with flaws and deeply ingrained hypocrisies." It also remarked immediately that the document "says ‘that all men are created equal’ -- but women, enslaved people, Indigenous people and many others were not held as equal at the time."

And of course, there is always the ladies who play soccer. Apparently, they deny now that it was disrespect. Maybe they couldn't find the stadium flag or something like that.

I am tired of this nonsense. It's time to start asking these people a few questions:

1) What other country would you rather live in? What country in the world has done more to correct its mistakes of the past?

2) Why don't you leave the county and find your rainbow elsewhere?

The bad news is that these people are obnoxious. The good news is that there is a backlash and it won't be pretty.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk).

Image: From Sovereign to Serf