It’s time to get tough with our congresspeople and corporations

I got an email from my congress person’s office today. It was a cute, chatty missive to constituents, boasting about said congress person’s work helping Britney Spears and others in conservatorships, telling people to get vaccines, and then talking about getting peaches from some agricultural group, and other banal and meaningless stuff. I snapped. I and spent my day reading about the January 6 political prisoners, leftist vaccine hysteria coupled with leftist support for an open border, and I just had it.

I’ll share with you what I wrote but the important point is that more of us conservatives need to snap as I did: No threats (of course) but letting our politicians and corporations know what matters to us.

I don’t know much about game theory but I do know this: If you’re playing nice and your opponent starts playing mean (violence, cheating, etc.), you cannot continue to be nice because you will lose, and lose badly. The only thing to do is to mirror those tactics and, because you’re better and smarter, escalate them to victory, at which point you can give your opponent the option to return to civility or to continue in a feral environment in which you will beat him. (And if I’m wrong about classic game theory, let’s just say that this is my game theory, which reflects how human nature works.)

For the past many decades, conservatives have been playing a polite game while Democrats having been fighting a vicious war. That is why they’ve taken over every institution and it’s questionable whether we can wrest them back. I can assure you, though, that we cannot wrest them back doing what we’re doing now.

When Democrats are offended by something, they create Twitter mobs, they deluge their elected leaders or corporations with letters and phone calls, and they take to the street in large numbers. For at least two decades, barring the Tea Party Movement that the Vichy Republicans shut down, conservatives have been polite. We just suck it up. We don’t march, we don’t form Twitter mobs (doxing is mean), and we seem peculiarly reticent or passive about contacting either our congresscritters or those woke corporations.

Part of this passivity is because we conservatives tend to gripe to each other. If we’re a minority in a mostly leftist community, we get together with those fellow conservatives we’ve been able to locate and complain about how awful it all is. In fortunate red communities, we shrug our shoulders at the crazy news from D.C. or other states, and then get on with business.

Those of us who are hyper-verbal write on the internet. The problem is that we’re not convincing our elected officials; we’re just reinforcing fellow conservatives’ feelings about things. Let me hasten to add that I’ve done so for decades, first at my own blog and now at American Thinker. I like to think that, in doing so, other conservative writers and I have performed a useful function by bringing things to people’s attention and, we hope, providing useful intellectual ammunition.

But really, we need to start contacting those in power instead of talking to each other, which gets me to what I wrote my congresscritter. It was short, angry, and very careful not to stray into threatening territory. My congresscritter is Republican, young, female, attractive, and came from a career that suggested a certain useful aggression. Her office’s cutesy email reflected none of this, so this is what I fired off:

Why aren’t you a prominent part of pushing back against the inhumane and unconstitutional imprisonment under dire conditions of those arrested in connection with January 6? This treatment is especially egregious considering the fact that protesters for leftist and other Democrat causes are routinely allowed to walk free, not only without bail, but without charges. If you're not pushing back against this, you are failing in your sworn duty to defend the Constitution. And don't push the vaccine on me or any of your constituents. As long as Biden has an open border, no Republican should ever ask or tell an American citizen or legal resident to get vaccinated. You are again failing in your constitutional obligation when you let his behavior pass -- and then have the temerity to tell Americans to take a vaccine that they have good reason to distrust, given the administration's endless lies. I would have thought that you would have had some backbone. You're just going along to get along so far. You had the opportunity to be the conservative equivalent of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. You failed.

There are congresspeople who, when it comes to January 6, have decided that maybe they should show a little courage. Today, at 1 p.m., Representatives Matt Gaetz (FL), Louie Gohmert (TX), Paul Gosar (AZ), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) are going to hold a press conference outside the DOJ demanding that Merrick Garland answer questions about the status of the political prisoners from January 6 and about the related investigations. It’s not much but it’s a start – and my congresscritter apparently won’t be there.

If you’re happy with your congressperson but still want your voice to be heard, sign up for the 75M and Rising email list of our own Sally Zelikovsky. As an example of what Sally does, I’ve embedded below the text of her latest missive.

As for corporations, every single one of them has a department dedicated to handling complaints from the public. We’re the public and we need to start complaining. Lord knows we’ve heard often enough that some horrible corporate policy went into effect because of only a single leftist complaint. We can do better.

So, ladies and gentleman, pick up your pens or sit down in front of your keyboards, and start making some noise.

The Latest 75M & Rising Email Blast

This will be a busy week. Sorry, but we've had some pretty light weeks and this one demands some attention. Today we will address the brouhaha over the Jan. 6th Joke-of-a-Commission. We will hit Cheney and Kinzinger with one email; and separate emails for Pelosi and McCarthy.

This looks much more involved than it is. It's actually simple: constituents of the four congresspersons can simply copy and paste into the provided links. The rest of us will have to snail mail, fax, or call--I indicate my preferences for contact under each of their names.

You can modify my emails but because it is critical we speak with one voice, I'd prefer if you'd just copy and paste what I have composed for each congressperson. This will also streamline and simplify the action you need to take.

Tips to make this easier:

(1) Copy and Paste each letter into separate Word documents for each congressperson--remember to address one to Cheney and one to Kinzinger so you should have a total of 4.

(2) Format as you wish. Don't forget to include a salutation to each one such as Dear Congresswoman Cheney, Dear Congressman Kinzinger, Dear House Speaker Pelosi, Dear Minority Speaker McCarthy. And...sign your name.

(3) Print out each document.

(4) Fax to Cheney, Kinzinger, and McCarthy.

(5) Put Pelosi's in an envelope, stamp and mail to her at the USPS.

CHENEY AND KINZINGER

Cheney Contact Info:

-- If you are a constituent, you can contact her with the italicized message below by clicking here:

https://cheneyforms.house.gov/contact/

-- The rest of us should fax or snail mail her the italicized message below and I recommend FAX:

Congresswoman Liz Cheney

416 Cannon House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

PHONE: 202-225-2311

FAX: 202-225-3057

Kinzinger Contact Info:

-- If you are a constituent, you can contact him with the italicized message below by clicking here:

https://kinzinger.house.gov/contact/

-- The rest of us should fax or snail mail him with the italicized message below and I recommend FAX:

Congressman Adam Kinzinger

2245 Rayburn HOB

Washington, DC 20515

Phone: (202) 225-3635

Fax: (202) 225-3521

Message to Cheney and Kinzinger:

You can simply send a message demanding they resign from the Jan 6th Commission. But I think this situation at this point in time warrants some explanation and answers to the questions below:

If you truly stood for conservative principles and objectively represented the conservatives in your district and in this country, you would recuse yourself from serving on Nancy Pelosi's Jan. 6th Joke-of-a-Commission.

While no one condones any criminal actions that took place that day, to regain any trust in the system, the public must have answers to the following questions:

Who killed Ashli Babbitt? What were the facts surrounding the shooting? Why has this been kept from the public?

Why didn't Pelosi take adequate security measures to protect the Capitol when she had been duly apprised about the likelihood for mayhem?

Why won't the DOJ release the thousands of hours of video footage from the Jan. 6th protest?

Why are people under arrest for the Jan. 6th protest, being treated differently, that is, more harshly than their alleged crimes would warrant (in violation of the Eighth Amendment's proscription against cruel and unusual punishment) and than Antifa and BLM rioters who unleashed more violence, property damage, destruction, and death than happened at the Capitol (in violation of the Due Process and Equal Protection Clauses)? They are being held in prison for excessive periods of time, denied access to the court, their attorneys, and bail, and subject to 23 hours of solitary confinement. This sounds more like a persecution than justice; it must be addressed!



If the public had confidence you would investigate these matters while serving on the Joke-of-a-Commission, we might tolerate such an appointment. But this is a Kangaroo Commission and you have been acting and talking like a full-blown Democrat--siding with, of all people, the nefarious intentions of Nancy Pelosi.

You do NOT represent the Republican Party or the conservatives in your district and have no place sitting on such a Joke-of-a-Commission.

To re-instill confidence in our government and the people we elect to serve us, YOU MUST RESIGN FROM THE COMMISSION NOW!

PELOSI

Pelosi Contact Info:

-- If you are a constituent, you can email her with the italicized message below by clicking here:

https://pelosi.house.gov/contact-me/email-me

-- The rest of us must either snail mail or call her with the italicized message below and I recommend SNAIL MAIL:

Speaker Pelosi

1236 Longworth H.O.B.

Washington, DC 20515

Phone: (202) 225-4965

Message to Pelosi:

For the public to have any trust in the system, you must allow the appointment to your Jan. 6th Commission of Republicans who are supported by the GOP and are not your Republican lackeys. The appointment of Reps. Kinzinger and Cheney do not instill in the public, the kind of trust and confidence that would result in a report that would be taken seriously by the public.

Meanwhile, while no one condones any criminal activity that might have taken place on Jan. 6th, the public is waiting for you to investigate and answer the following questions and unless these are adequately addressed, the public will not have any trust in any report your Commission might issue:

Who killed Ashli Babbitt? What were the facts surrounding the shooting? Why has this been kept from the public?

Why didn't you take adequate security measures to protect the Capitol when you had been duly apprised about the likelihood for mayhem?

Why won't the DOJ release the thousands of hours of video footage from the Jan. 6th protest?

Why do Democrats continue to claim that the so-called Insurrection resulted in death when it has been confirmed that Officer Sicknick died from a stroke the day after, unrelated to the protests, two officers committed suicide after the event, again, unrelated to the protests, the deaths of several attendees were of natural causes, and the only shooting death was of an unarmed demonstrator named Ashli Babbitt?

Why do Democrats continue to claim this was an "armed insurrection" when there is no evidence of that and the elements of insurrection cannot be established?

Why are people under arrest for the Jan. 6th protest, being treated differently, that is, more harshly than their alleged crimes would warrant (in violation of the Eighth Amendment's proscription against cruel and unusual punishment) and than Antifa and BLM rioters who unleashed more violence, property damage, destruction, and death than happened at the Capitol (in violation of the Due Process and Equal Protection Clauses)? They are being held in prison for excessive periods of time, denied access to the court, their attorneys, and bail, and subject to 23 hours of solitary confinement for crimes like criminal trespass. This sounds more like a persecution than justice; it must be addressed!



MCCARTHY

Contact information for Kevin McCarthy:

-- If you are a constituent, you can email him the italicized message below by clicking here:

https://kevinmccarthy.house.gov/contact/email-me

-- The rest of us must either snail mail, call, or fax him with the italicized message below and I recommend FAX:

Minority Speaker Kevin McCarthy

2468 Rayburn House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

Phone: (202) 225-2915

Fax: (202) 225-2908

Message to Kevin McCarthy:

Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are undermining the already fragile GOP minority in the House by acting like Democrats and failing to represent their Republican constituencies.

For the public to regain any confidence in the House GOP, they must be removed immediately from the Republican Caucus and any and all committee assignments they still maintain. Moreover, they should be asked to leave the party given their overt bias against President Trump--who is supported by an overwhelming majority of Republicans.

They aren't just RINOs, they are full-blown Democrats. You must send a message to Republicans like Cheney and Kinzinger that they will not find a home in the GOP or the House Republican Caucus.

If we are going to beat the Democrats, we have to fight like they do. Nancy Pelosi wouldn't tolerate this kind of disobedience and betrayal from any of her members. Nor should you.