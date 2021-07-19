It's not just Trump supporters who are resisting the COVID vaccine

On May 21, federal health officials testified before Congress that only 60% of their employees had received the COVID vaccine.

Federal health officials testified at a Senate committee hearing that about 60% of their employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far There are three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. that have all received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. More than 279 million vaccine doses had been administered in the U.S. and 60.5% of adults had received at least one shot as of May 21.

That was almost exactly the same vaccination rate as that of the public at large. My question: Why is the public continually misled that the people not getting the vaccine are just Trump supporters?

Why hadn’t 40% of federal health workers received the shot by May 21, since I am sure it had been available to them for about six months?

Neither public health officials nor the press is asking those questions. But if I had to guess, it would come down to trust.

Why should the public trust public health officials and social media outlets to be the deciders of what is true and not true about the virus since they intentionally blocked anyone who blamed the origin of the disease on the Wuhan Lab and essentially called it a false conspiracy theory?

The blocking of that information for one year was extremely damaging to any investigation.

Why should we trust social media outlets on anything since they allow Joe Biden and others to continually lie by claiming that voter integrity laws are like Jim Crow laws?

Those lies are meant to gin up racial hate and division, so why aren’t the liars and the posts blocked?

Why would we trust social media outlets who blocked truthful stories about Hunter Biden, while they were campaigning for Joe, to be honest deciders of what is true?

Why are all the people who lied about Russian collusion still allowed to post on social media since they intentionally spread misinformation to intentionally divide the country and to destroy one person? If the social media outlets truly cared about disinformation, instead of just people they disagreed with, they would block Adam Schiff, Obama, Biden, Clapper, Brennan, Comey, McCabe and others but they don’t, so why would these oligopolies be allowed to determine what is acceptable and what is not?

Section 230 should be repealed!

While Cuba is fighting for their freedom, powerful politicians, bureaucrats, and most of the media are trying to limit ours.

The social media outlets and other supposed journalists are much more dangerous to our democracy, freedom, and prosperity than anything Russia, China or Iran has ever done to us.

It is truly a shame that we are letting so many in the United States destroy us from within. Remember this?

I was nine years old in 1956 when I read that Russia’s Communist leader Nikita Khrushchev said, “We will take America without firing a shot. We do not have to invade the U.S. We will destroy you from within....”

It appears that there is a lot from the 1963 plan for America that is occurring in America. Saul Alinsky’s "Rules for Radicals" now guides the Democrat party of today.

It is truly sad that most of the media gladly supports the people who want to remake or destroy America, the greatest country for freedom and fairness that has ever existed.

