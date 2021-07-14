It turns out Democrats want an open border only as to some refugees

If there’s one policy most closely associated with the Biden administration, it has to be the illegal open border policy. President Trump turned over to Biden a border that was remarkably well-controlled. The day after Biden entered the White House, that was all gone. We now effectively have no border and, if Americans dismayed by this fact complain, they’re told they’re cruel people who want the Latin Americans, sex offenders, and Islamists pouring unchecked over the border to suffer from poverty in their native countries.

On Tuesday, however, the Biden administration announced that there are limits to its welcome mat. If you’re Cuban or Haitian, don’t come here:

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday that those fleeing Cuba or Haiti by sea would not be allowed into the U.S. -- and would either be returned or, if they were found to have a fear of persecution, referred to a third country. “The time is never right to attempt migration by sea,” Mayorkas said at a press conference. “To those who risk their lives doing so, this risk is not worth taking.” “Allow me to be clear. If you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States,” he said.

The ostensible reason behind this announcement is to protect people from braving the Florida Straits. It’s for their own good that the Biden administration is leaving them in countries that are collapsing and in which deadly political witch hunts can soon be expected.

One might almost believe the administration’s sincerity were it not for the fact that it’s been utterly silent as people have died crossing the Southern border, with an uptick in deaths because of the summer heat. Even the mainstream media has been forced to acknowledge how dangerous the Southern crossing is. This is from PBS:

The bodies of an unusually large number of migrants who died in Arizona’s borderlands are being recovered this summer amid record temperatures in the sun-scorched desert and rugged mountains. An increase in migrant deaths also has been noted in Texas, and rescues are up throughout the border with Mexico. The nonprofit group Humane Borders, which maps the recoveries of bodies in Arizona using data from the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office in Tucson, said 43 sets of human remains were found in the state’s border region last month — the hottest June on record for Phoenix. Forecasters say highs in Phoenix, where temperatures last month regularly soared above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius), tend to be similar to those in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert north of Mexico.

That report doesn’t take into account the people who drown crossing the Rio Grande, the children tossed over walls, the women and children sexually trafficked, or the risks all Americans run from drugs and cartels, and terrorists crossing the border.

So what’s really going on here? I have a guess.

When it comes to the Cubans, who are genuine political refugees, their arrival would swell the number of Latin Americans who would never vote for socialism in any form, under any label. Moreover, to the extent that these Cubans will become a force in Spanish-speaking communities, even if they cannot vote, they will communicate their values to other Spanish-speaking voters. As it is, 2020 showed increased numbers of Hispanic voters abandoning the Democrats.

And what about those Haitians desperate to flee a country falling into anarchy? Haiti is a desperately poor, mismanaged country. The people there are the descendants of slaves whom the French brought and treated with unspeakable cruelty. Unlike slaves in America, there was no economic benefit to keeping Haitian slaves alive. It was cheaper to work them to death and replace them every two years.

In 1791, Toussaint Louverture led an uprising that ended with Haiti gaining sovereignty – and the slaves their liberty – in 1804. Since then, it’s been a country that’s bounced from one corrupt leader to another. It is consistently one of the world’s poorest countries.

However, those Haitians who come to America do very well, as is true for other Caribbean and African immigrants to America. Having another influx of successful Caribbean immigrants would put the lie to the Democrat claim that native-born Blacks are incapable of achieving success because of America’s long history and present practice of systemic racism. People may begin to suspect that their inability to thrive may not lie with skin color or racism; it may lie, instead, with the fact that too many American Blacks have embraced as their own the worst aspects of historic White Southern culture.

The truth behind Democrat immigrant policies is that they want malleable Latin Americans who will be cheap labor for rich people and the Chamber of Commerce and a pool of people likely to vote Democrat, whether they do so legally or not. Cubans and Haitians have no place in this plan.

IMAGE: Alejandro warns Haitians and Cubans to stay away (edited in Pixlr). YouTube screen grab.