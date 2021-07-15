It looks as if there was massive election fraud in Fulton County, Georgia

Garland Favorito founded VoterGA, an election integrity organization that has tenaciously followed the November election in Fulton County, including the ballot storage and recounts. His organization now has irrefutable proof that there was election and recount fraud in Fulton County, Georgia. It’s noteworthy that Biden “won” in Georgia by only 11,779 votes.

To begin, you can see the press release from VoterGA here. These are the key factual assertions:

The team’s analysis revealed that 923 of 1539 mail-in ballot batch files contained votes incorrectly reported in Fulton’s official November 3rd 2020 results. These inaccuracies are due to discrepancies in votes for Donald Trump, Joe Biden and total votes cast compared to their reported audit totals for respective batches. Thus, the error reporting rate in Fulton’s hand count audit is a whopping 60%. One type of error discovered involved duplicate results reporting for batches of ballots. The team found at least 36 batches of mail-in ballots with 4,255 total extra votes were redundantly added into Fulton Co. audit results for the November election. These illicit votes include 3,390 extra votes for Joe Biden, 865 extra votes for Donald Trump and 43 extra votes for Jo Jorgenson. But it is not simply a case of errors. The VoterGA team found 7 falsified audit tally sheets containing fabricated vote totals for their respective batches. For example, a batch containing 59 actual ballot images for Joe Biden, 42 for Donald Trump and 0 for Jo Jorgenson was reported as 100 for Biden and 0 for Trump. The seven batches of ballot images with 554 votes for Joe Biden, 140 votes for Donald Trump and 11 votes for Jo Jorgenson had tally sheets in the audit falsified to show 850 votes for Biden, 0 votes for Trump and 0 votes for Jorgenson. Fulton Co. failed to include over 100,000 tally sheets, including more than 50,000 from mail-in ballots, when the results were originally published for the full hand count audit conducted by the office of the Secretary of State for the November 3rd 2020 election. Those tally sheets remained missing until late February when the county supplemented their original audit results. Petitioners contend that Fulton County did not provide drop box transfer forms for at least three pickup days when obligated to do so via an Open Records Request. Those missing forms are still needed to provide chain of custody proof for about 5,000 ballots. The VoterGA data team also found over 200 Fulton County mail-in ballot images containing votes not included in the hand count audit results for the November election.

What happened in Fulton County wasn’t an election; it was a joke, with a predetermined Democrat outcome.

President Trump, of course, had a lot to say about VoterGA’s statement. He put out a powerful statement of his own, one that points fingers all over the place (and deservedly so):

The news coming out of Georgia is beyond incredible. The hand recount in Fulton County was a total fraud! They stuffed the ballot box—and got caught. We will lose our Country if this is allowed to stand. According to the just released report from Garland Favorito and the highly respected Voter GA, in Fulton County the hand recount was wrong by 60%; 100,000 tally sheets for ballots were missing; they duplicated thousands of extra votes for Joe Biden; and fabricated vote counts of 100–0 for Biden, many times! Ballot batch sheets fraudulently showed multiple unanimous 100–0 counts for Biden, as well as 150–0, and 200–0. Are we now in a Third World country? What else will they find once the full Forensic Audit takes place? This means Brad Raffensperger certified the 2020 Presidential Election Scam despite it being “riddled with massive errors and provable fraud.” This proves what Suzi Voyles, who worked Fulton elections for decades, suspected, that fraudulent photocopied ballots were counted for Biden. This is on top of the 35,000 illegal votes recently found in Georgia, and the over 100,000 obsolete voter registrations, plus thousands of dead people, deleted AFTER the election. Will the Attorney General of Georgia Chris Carr finally act? How has Governor Brian Kemp allowed this to happen? This is corruption at the highest level. Our Nation is at stake! Read the report here. Read the Federalist article here. Watch the video of duplicate ballots here.

The only thing I’ll add to this tawdry story of election fraud is that, in an email on Tuesday, Trump also pointed out that Biden admitted that he didn’t get 81 million votes:

Biden just said 150 people voted in the 2020 Presidential Election (Scam!). On the assumption that he meant 150 million people, and based on the fact that I got 75 million+++, that would mean that Biden got 75 million votes, which is 6 million votes less than what they said they got. So what is that all about? Are they already conceding 6 million votes?

On November 3, Democrats conducted a fraudulent election in several key swing states. The result was that Biden, a man of exceptional stupidity and corruption now occupies the Oval Office. His Veep, Kamala Harris, is a woman fully as stupid as he is who is anxiously awaiting him to vacate that office. What stands in her way is probably Mrs. Joe Biden, a woman with the soul of Lady Macbeth and the practices of Edith Wilson.

America is an incredibly resilient country and it had better be to survive this banana republic madness.

IMAGE: Georgia, the Rotten Peach State. Original image by Steven Depolo (CC BY 2.0), edited by Andrea Widburg.