Is Pete Buttigieg trying to sabotage Kamala?

As Kamala Harris sinks into the sludge of her own incompetence, Breitbart News has noticed an interesting coincidence rolling around in the press.

The establishment media additionally wrote Friday, “2024 is the elephant in the room. … While Biden aides overwhelmingly believe he’ll be the Democratic nominee, they also know he’d be 81 when seeking re-election.” But “many Democrats, including some current senior administration officials, are concerned she [Harris] could not defeat whomever the Republican Party puts up — even if it were Donald Trump.” Enter stage right Transportation Secretary Buttigieg, who, as previous mayor of South Bend, was unable to fix the city’s potholes; a pizza company in 2019 had to repair them for Mayor Pete. But while the establishment media largely ignored that story, they published a profile piece June 8 about Buttigieg that plotted his path to the presidency that would involve him replacing incumbent President Joe Biden.

That's in addition to the glowing press coverage Jill "Mrs. Wilson" Biden has received from establishment organs such as Vogue, comparing her to a "goddess." Jill serves as Biden's caretaker and guardian in the latter's dotage. There's been considerable speculation that she's the one behind the media hits on Kamala up until now.

But the Buttigieg angle is a good one, too.

To start, Breitbart found an item dating from March from a senior Yahoo! News correspondent discussing Buttigieg being busy "boosting his own brand" as a Biden successor and mapping a path to the presidency from it.

An early outline of the [proposed Biden infrastructure] plan, published on Monday by the New York Times, has the Biden administration spending $3 trillion on everything from rural Internet to green housing. Few other details are available, in particular how Biden will find the requisite congressional support, and funding, for the plan. But the fight over infrastructure is coming, and Buttigieg will be in the middle of the scrum. First and foremost, he'll be the administration’s salesman, making the case to Republican governors and mayors that supporting the infrastructure plan will be in their best interests. He has also pledged to turn the Transportation Department into an unlikely crucible of progressive policy, vowing when he first came to Washington that the agency would “rise to the climate challenge.” He has also promised to apply an “equity lens” to infrastructure projects. “Black and brown neighborhoods have been disproportionately divided by highway projects or left isolated by the lack of adequate transit and transportation resources,” Buttigieg tweeted in December. “In the Biden-Harris administration, we will make righting these wrongs an imperative.” National infrastructure, racial equity and climate change are an ambitious portfolio for the young secretary. They also sound like the sturdy pillars of a Democratic presidential campaign, something Buttigieg won’t talk about but that is not lost on his former staffers.

It speaks of his many mainstream media appearances, but curiously, his refusal to speak to Yahoo!, whose reporter may just have his number. Yet it's also possible that he may have spoken to him off the record.

Quite importantly, he's compared favorably to blundering Kamala in that Yahoo! piece:

In media appearances, Buttigieg comes off as studied but not scripted. He is the ultimate prepared student, confident as he heads into the exam room. And that makes the Biden administration confident that it can send him forth from Washington without much anxiety. Given the moment’s tense political environment, such anxiety is not unwarranted. When Vice President Kamala Harris made an innocent slip of the tongue last month in an interview with a West Virginia station, referring to “abandoned land mines” instead of “abandoned mine lands,” a politically unhelpful feud with Sen. Joe Manchin followed.

With Joe Biden increasingly senile in office, it's pretty obvious there's a lot of jockeying for his office among the sentient, with backbiting and back-stabbing and all the other Machiavellian-, or Jacobean-style power struggles of secretive environments among elites. What's more, as Joe goes downhill, there will be a lot more, too.

The Buttigieg sabotage, though, is more interesting than it looks.

First, note that Buttigieg and Kamala's husbands have reportedly become the best of buddies. They've "bonded." They text emojis to each other. According to Insider, which has a timeline of it:

Doug Emhoff and Chasten Buttigieg bonded on the campaign trail as spouses of presidential candidates. They texted each other during primary debates, consoled each other when Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg withdrew from the race, and continue to support each other's roles in President Biden's administration. Doug Emhoff and Chasten Buttigieg bonded on the campaign trail as spouses of presidential candidates. They texted each other during primary debates, consoled each other when Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg withdrew from the race, and continue to support each other's roles in President Biden's administration. CNN reporter DJ Judd called them "2020's most unexpected friendship."

They palled around together three weeks ago at the G-7. It's just so ... touching.

What's more, Frank Bruni at the New York Times in 2019 wrote that the pair were made for each other, a "dream" ticket, as he put it, given then-candidate Joe's senility.

The big question going into Thursday night’s debate was whether Joe Biden would stumble. That turned out to be the wrong one. The right question was whether he had ample vigor in his stride. And the answer came in watching Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg — two of the event’s standout performers — run articulate and impassioned circles around him.

So if all this is true, it might just now have degenerated into stabs in the back if what Breitbart reports is correct.

Team Buttigieg, which is highly ambitious, is now seeking to sideline Kamala.

Look how gross it's gotten now in terms of leaks, according to Breitbart:

“It’s a whisper campaign designed to sabotage her,” Biden’s senior adviser Cedric Richmond said, admitting Friday to the Hill the infighting is real. Axios reported Friday Harris’s aides are panicked that she is “fucking up” and perhaps “shouldn’t be the heir apparent” for 2024’s presidential race because she “could not defeat whomever the Republican Party puts up.” On Wednesday, a White House staffer told Politico Harris’s aides “are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses and it’s an abusive environment.” “It’s not a healthy environment and people often feel mistreated. It’s not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s—,” one aide said. Other White House aides told Axios Harris’s office is a “shitshow” with “poorly-managed … people who don’t have long-term relationships with her,” an overall “operation sometimes visibly out of sync with Biden’s.”

That must be some friendship gone sour if Emhoff and Buttigieg's husband are publicly friends, but Buttigieg is secretly leaking bad things about Kamala to the press in what's called by another Yahoo! reporter as "a gusher of leaks."

There is, of course, the possibility that the pair are working together to discredit Kamala and boost Buttigieg, but as of now, that's improbable. More likely, Buttigieg's husband named Chasten is on the team seeking to knock out Kamala, using what he's learned from his friendship with Emhoff as captured weapons.

And heck, maybe Jill is working in tandem. Get a load of this picture from a June 2021 story that ran in Insider about the trio:

"She leapt out of her chair and gave me a hug and said hello and welcomed me into the arena, and it was very nice," he said. "And [Kamala Harris' husband] Doug [Emhoff] was seated next to her and he stood up and shook my hand and said it was nice to meet me, and I just remember thinking, 'Wow, that is not how I thought this was going to go at all.'"

If so, it demonstrates what a lovely bunch these Democrats are in their power games now that everyone knows that Joe is senile.

And with Kamala being a congenital phony as well as the entitled heir apparent, she's a bigger target than most.

Harris is not without resources herself, though and has been suspected of leaking disgusting things to the press about her rivals. In June 2020, I wrote this about her stealthy campaign for the vice presidency:

She's been showing up at every press opportunity to smile and look occupied with legislation — popular uncontroversial measures, such as making Juneteenth a holiday. She's also been out there denouncing cops and blaming Trump. In addition, she's had what looks like some heavy-duty plastic surgery in a bid to look better on camera. Nothing to see here, move along, la di da... But behind the phony smiles and demurs, she's campaigning like crazy to undercut her potential black-woman rivals, planting negative stories about them in the press about them to keep Biden from picking them. Call it a campaign to one. The Washington Free Beacon has the full long-knives-out story: Curiously enough, negative stories about Harris's potential rivals for the VP slot have been popping up of late in mainstream media outlets. Imagine that.

She's been known to go clothes-shopping with the gushing press, so there's no shortage of beltway reporters who will serve as conduits for her. As of now, she just seems to lack imagination about how to do it. Or perhaps, they've not given her anything good she can leak as they all play kissy-kiss in public.

One thing is for sure, though -- as Joe continues to go downhill, the power struggles will intensify. While the Trump era was pure Shakespeare, the Jacobean era was its second-rate replacement. Someone ought to update a good Jacobean drama with these Biden-era characters replacing the scripted ones and put on that show.

In the meantime, one thing is for sure: We can expect to see these clowns take one another down in various ways through the medium of the press. It would be nice to see if they can start including scandals with law enforcement involvement about one another's corrupt misdoings, but don't hold your breath. The more senile Joe gets, the more the press attacks on various players will continue, as well as the glowing, gushy profiles.

It's all part of the Washington power game, and Buttigieg is probably better than most at playing it. Is he the one trying to take Kamala down?

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License

