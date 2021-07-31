International Olympic Committee is proud Iranian terrorist won a gold medal for...marksmanship

A member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which the United States designates a terrorist organization, won a gold medal in the air pistol men's final, and oh, how proud the International Olympic Committee is of his accomplishment!

Javad Foroughi wins gold in the air pistol men's final, breaking the Olympic Record on his first Olympic appearance. Well done!@ISSF_Shooting #Shooting pic.twitter.com/oLESupTNL1 — Olympics (@Olympics) July 24, 2021

"Golden debut!" "Well done!" Others, such as United for Navid, would disagree, pointing out that Foroughi and his fellow IRGC terrorists had a bloody debut, most evilly done, and have continued their murderous ways under the sponsorship of the terrorist-loving Iranian government. And what is United for Navid? Benjamin Weinthal of the Jerusalem Post enlightens the IOC. And us.

United for Navid is named after the executed champion Greco-Roman wrestler Navid Afkari, who was imprisoned and tortured by the Islamic Republic of Iran for his participation against the theocratic regime in 2018. The regime executed Afkari in September.

Oh. That's different. Very different.

In a statement sent to The Jerusalem Post, United For Navid wrote that it "considers the awarding of an Olympic Gold Medal to Iran marksman Javad Foroughi not only a catastrophe for Iranian sports but also for the international community, and especially the reputation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The 41-year old Foroughi is a current and longtime member of a terrorist organization [IRGC]."

Wait — there's even more horror that should make the IOC sit up and take notice!

United For Navid noted that it wrote "to the IOC earlier this year and warned them about the possible presence of the military and even politicians serving as athletic representatives of Iran. Officials of the IOC never took any action. Awarding an Olympic gold medal to a member of a terrorist organization is an insult to other athletes and a black mark on the IOC. United for Navid calls for an immediate investigation by the IOC, and until an investigation is completed the suspension of any medal award."

Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist defector, informs us — and the IOC — via a tweet that Foroughi "dedicated his gold to Ali Khamenei the leader of IRI. Sport being used to normalize dictatorship. An affront to the Olympic ideals!"

#JavadForoughi, Iran's first gold at @Tokyo2020 in men's 10m air pistol, is member of Revolutionary Guards. He was sent to Syria along with #IRGC forces for 2 years. IRGC killing protesters and assassinating outside Iran.

This is an affront to the Olympic ideals.

#جواد_فروغی pic.twitter.com/G4WwAaKJbC — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) July 24, 2021

Well yeah! But, wait!

The radical pro-Iranian regime paper Javan showed a picture of Foroughi delivering a military salute on the podium.

Hmmm, so the IOC noticed a military salute and did nothing!

The IOC is an affront to Olympic ideals.

(For more on this affront to Olympic ideals, also see "'Disgrace': Olympics Face Backlash After Praising Alleged Iranian Terrorist Marksman.")

