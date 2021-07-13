Insane: Bidenites dispatch DNC operatives to police private SMS texts for COVID 'misinformation'

In what looks like a confluence from hell, the Democratic National Committee plans to police your SMS messages for "misinformation" about COVID vaccines. It sounds like a bad joke, or a right-wing conspiracy theory. But nope, it's right there in Politico:

The White House has decided to hit back harder on misinformation and scare tactics after Republican lawmakers and conservative activists pledged to fight the administration’s stated plans to go “door-to-door” to increase vaccination rates. The pushback will include directly calling out social media platforms and conservative news shows that promote such tactics.

...and...

Biden allied groups, including the Democratic National Committee, are also planning to engage fact-checkers more aggressively and work with SMS carriers to dispel misinformation about vaccines that is sent over social media and text messages. The goal is to ensure that people who may have difficulty getting a vaccination because of issues like transportation see those barriers lessened or removed entirely.

That last detail is a doozy.

So just as Johnson & Johnson announced another dangerous side effect from taking its version of the COVID vaccine, the DNC, the same political operatives who bought and paid for the fraudulent fictitious Steele dossier, now plan to "work with" social media companies to make sure anything written and transmitted by anyone on an SMS text message is entirely their version of "true."

Even if it weren't utterly outrageous that anyone is snooping into your SMS texts, do the Robby Mooks, Robert Creamers, John Podestas, Neera Tandens, and other sleazy operatives of the Democratic National Committee sound like the right guys for this task?

Nope. But they sound like the likeliest guys, given their love for lies and state coercion.

What they're really planning is far more likely to be data-mining and database creation for a permanent surveillance operation as well as various political "nudges" in the future. Think any of them might just use the surveillance afterward to force some votes for Democrats? Cass Sunstein, who is married to Biden administration fixture and famous unmasker Samantha Power, famously specializes in these "nudges" and now serves as a Department of Homeland Security advisor. You can just imagine the rest.

And who are these other groups who will help with this Stasi-style "policing"? The little gray men opening mail, and the old woman spying on and snitching on her neighbor in the film "The Lives of Others" spring to mind.

Meanwhile, the Biden White House, which is also involved with this scheme, claims there's nothing nefarious here, just a bid to get the "truth" out with these DNC operatives and other informants "serving" as Our Guardians.

Get a load of this:

“We are steadfastly committed to keeping politics out of the effort to get every American vaccinated so that we can save lives and help our economy further recover,” White House spokesperson Kevin Munoz said. “When we see deliberate efforts to spread misinformation, we view that as an impediment to the country's public health and will not shy away from calling that out.”

Keeping politics out? With the DNC doing the dirty work of spying on private citizens' emails whether they like it or not? The DNC is an entity whose actual job is to elect Democrats to public office. But as far as Team Biden is concerned, nosirree, there's no politics involved, nothing to see here, move along.

It's insane. Just as oen police state move comes out of them, such as that door-to-door vaccine harassment by what they call "trusted" community shills,(trusted by whom?) and then doesn't go over well, they come up with something worse. It's as if East Germany is their dream model on this front, just as surely as their crime onslaught comes from their using Venezuela as a model, and their intimidating Antifa mobs are surely from Cuba. There's nothing in communist countries that they consider baleful. Now this citizen spying plan, using the tech barons as proxies, shows that they've got all kinds of bad intentions using COVID as their window to enacting total state power. It must be nipped in the bud.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License