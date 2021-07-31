House Democrats vote to force American taxpayers to fund overseas abortions

House Democrats recently voted to repeal a ban on U.S. taxpayer funding for elective abortions in foreign countries. No Republican supported the bill.

Well, what could be more progressive than forcing all taxpayers, regardless of their religious beliefs, to fund the killing of mostly brown, Black and yellow babies? Who knew leftists were pro-genocidal-imperialism?

Photo credit: Dr. Suparna CC BY 2.0 license

I am disgusted by the actions of the new administration for many reasons and on many levels, and its callous countenance, indeed encouragement, of baby killing is certainly among them. In recent years, it has become clear that the radical left is clearly winning the battle for the soul of the (formerly) Democratic Party. (And it is clearly controlling the Biden administration.)

In 2019, Alabama state Senator Bobby Singleton lost his mind when a pro-life bill restricting abortion passed in the state’s House of Representatives and Senate. He took to the Senate floor to rage: “You just aborted the state of Alabama with your rhetoric with this bill! You just aborted the state of Alabama yourself, and all of you should be put in jail for this abortion that you just laid on the state of Alabama! This is just a shame, this is a disgrace, and it’s a travesty!”

Passing a bill to prevent babies from being ripped from the womb, dismembered, and disposed of like so many hypodermic needles is aborting the entire state of Alabama? He wanted to imprison 99 of his fellow representatives for casting votes?

But Senator Simpleton was just getting started. Why stop him when he was on a roll? He continued, saying those who voted in favor of the bill “don’t care nothing about mothers of the state of Alabama.” (Other than encouraging them to actually become mothers.) In progressives’ land of topsy-turvydom, voting to prevent widespread abortions is the one true abortion. Singleton added (of those who voted for the bill), “You just raped every little baby.” By voting to protect them? Talk about clinical insanity. The Senator’s entire tirade was so disturbing and preposterous as to defy description.

In the same year, Bernie Sanders claimed that abortion was a “constitutional right.” While I am aware that the founders talked of the right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” I confess I am ignorant of the constitutional clause guaranteeing the right to “end a pregnancy if it should in any way inconvenience the prospective mother or significant other.”

Also in 2019, Hillary Rodham Clinton savaged state-level restrictions on abortion, tweeting: “The abortion bans in Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, and Mississippi are appalling attacks on women’s lives and fundamental freedoms.” She then urged her followers to donate to The National Network of Abortion Funds, one of whose member organizations is the Lilith Fund, named for an ancient demon who, according to mythology, preyed on children as well as pregnant women. Nice touch. In a separate tweet, she called on followers to prevent “a future in which our daughters and granddaughters have fewer rights than we do.”

This, too, was an inconceivably stupid remark. Those who are pro-life are trying to prevent a future in which there may be no daughters and granddaughters. And who has fewer rights than an unborn baby girl?

I have always said that “pro-choice” people’s insistence that women have the inherent right to do whatever they wish with their own bodies is—or should be—an easily refuted lie. None of us have the “right” to drive drunk, burn down someone else’s home or business, or rob a bank. With our own bodies. Even if we aren’t sheltering a nascent human life inside of us.

There are many on the left that claim that abortion is “self-care.” If that is true, then murder is “self-help” and rape is “self-pleasuring.” Self-care? Abortion is selfish.

The politically-correct progressive crowd purports to believe that stating “All Lives Matter” is a worse offense than depriving someone of life. They claim that calling those who rape, maim and kill “animals” is a greater crime than… maiming or killing someone.

Leftists have tried hard to destigmatize and normalize abortion, going so far as to tout abortion “spas,” as if aborting one’s baby could ever be a pleasant, relaxing, restorative experience. Recently, a few Democrat-run cities and states have even flirted with legalizing “after-birth” abortion, otherwise known as murder.

The medical director of Planned Parenthood of Minnesota and the Dakotas once stated that abortion “is basic health care for women. One in three women have an abortion in their lifetime. How much more basic is that?” One in three women may gamble, too, but that wouldn’t qualify gambling as “basic financial planning for women.”

Still others claim that abortion is just another form of birth control or prevention. That is sickeningly ludicrous. By definition you can only abort what is already in existence or under way.

There is no war on women, no systemic misogyny. There is, however, a war on babies. And it’s a slaughter.

Because one side can’t fight back.

The “Spark of Divinity” grows dim in us all.

As hard as that may be to conceive.