Here's an idea: Vice President Trump

I saw and understand where there is no remedy in the U.S. Constitution for the impeachment of a vice president. I also see that Donald Trump likes to have fun, and he loves what he does, especially on the political front. He always speaks with authority, and the audience, whether other countries or fans at the rallies, always listen. Ron DeSantis and Trump are polling more or less equally, and both are popular with the voters. So let's not split the party, get 2 for 1.

Now comes the time, almost three years out from the election, to rip a page from the Democrats and have a co-presidency. Put Ron DeSantis on the ticket for president, and his vice president would be Donald Trump. Unimpeachable. Between the two of them, they could Make America Great Again — and have an effective foreign policy when you throw in Mike Pompeo as secretary of state.

Don't know if Trump would go for that, but it would take a lot of pressure off the party. It would also give relief to the fighting of all of the petty wars and the Democrats' antics.

The Democrats would be apoplectic understanding that if DeSantis gets impeached for one of the Democrats' stupid reasons, they get to deal with Trump. This would be a security insurance policy for not impeaching DeSantis.

I think Trump would have a blast dealing with the petty politicians of the world. They saw what he did as president, and now they would have to deal with him again. DeSantis could appoint Trump to clean up the FBI, DOJ, CIA, and any other alphabet agency and get done what he wanted to do: drain the swamp. What a great team to move this nation forward.

Let your mind wander, and think of all of the options.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.