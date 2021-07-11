‘God Bless Abortion’ sign draped over statue of Christ, Son of God

One of the repulsive aspects of “wokeism,” the One True Religion to The Left, is its absolute certainty that anyone questioning the orthodoxy, or its adherents, is WRONG. “We believe in science,” they say, “and the science is settled. Period. If you disagree with us, you should not be allowed to speak. You are a denier. The Earth is heating up for man-caused reasons. Men can be women and women can be men. All Whites are racist. There is nothing they can do about it due to the color of their skin. If you disagree with that statement… you are racist. The science is settled.”

Arrogance can be off-putting, but arrogance based on nothing—ignorance—is unsettling and dangerous. Ironically, ignorant people often tend to think they know everything, or at least far more than they actually do. As Ronald Reagan once said, “The trouble with our liberal friends is not ignorance, it’s just that they know so much that is not so.” Conversely, the smarter people are, the likelier they are to realize how little they know. The more they learn, the more they realize how much there is to learn, and how little humans are capable of knowing in a cosmic sense. After all, we cannot ask to be born, nor did we create the universe we seek to understand.

One thing I do know, having been a keen—if increasingly saddened—observer of recent cultural, political and current events, is that there is an undercurrent to it all. A battle of good versus evil is playing out before our mostly unseeing eyes.

This has become clear after watching Democrats use COVID-19 purely to advance their own agenda and enhance their own power. It has become clear after watching the “mostly peaceful” rioters burn and loot large sections of major cities, cheered on by the same people who think “misgendering” someone is “violence.” It has become clear after seeing the “meh” reaction from our elites to the Hunter Biden laptop and its diversity of depravity, juxtaposed to their professed outrage and disgust at all things Trumpian. It has become clear watching pampered sports stars, university professors, mainstream media members, business titans, Big Tech oligarchs, and prominent government figures attack the United States (and the Star-Spangled Banner) as racist and hateful while kowtowing to China despite its ongoing persecution of Uighurs, Falun Gong members, and anyone who doesn’t toe the Communist Party line.

And it has never been clearer than when observing the words and actions of radical pro-abortion groups. One of these recently draped a sign proclaiming “God Bless Abortions” over the 65-foot-tall Christ of the Ozarks Statue in Eureka, Arkansas. (The group plans to sell T-shirts commemorating the event. Surely to raise money for a good cause.)

“God Bless Abortions” draped over (a statue of) the Son of God.

YouTube screengrab

Given their recent actions, one might think that sentiment may soon be Democratic Party orthodoxy…if it weren’t for the fact that so many Democrats don’t believe in God.

When all Whites are deemed racist… solely due to the color of their skin, gender is something one can choose as easily as what shoes to wear, abortion is considered “women’s health care,” progressives consider only traditional values to be evil, and the majority is too scared of the minority to stand up for what it believes, society has reached a tipping point.

Far too many of us in the West have been blinded with pseudo-science and have become tolerant of everything but ourselves.

God help us all.