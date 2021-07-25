Fleebagger fail: Two fugitive Texas Dems return home while a third whines that Biden won’t meet with them

Those 60 or so Texas Democrats that fled the Lone Star State to prevent passage of a voting integrity bill are looking for a way out of the disaster it has become. It has backfired so badly that behind their self-congratulatory rhetoric they obviously are getting worried.

It has been a fiasco from the very beginning, posting photos to social media revealing a case of Miller Lite accompanying them on their bus to the airport, and the maskless smiling doofuses on their private jet smiling as they flouted the annoying air travel mask requirements forced on everyone else.

Then the outbreak of Covid “cases” that infected White House staff and a Pelosi aide (really, just positive PCR tests, but they are trapped by the fear porn rhetoric they and the agitprop media employ to scare people into imagining dire illness from every “case”) cemented their maskless flight’s reputation as reckless. Those smiles on the private jet make them look like idiots in retrospect, and certainly don’t help them claim a serious purpose.

Now, after marinating in mockery, they are starting to complain about a lack of support from the White House. From the Dallas Morning News (hat tip: Red State)

“I’m at the point where I’m pissed off that Joe Biden, our president, not only won’t meet with us — he’s not gonna meet with us, he’s gonna use COVID as an excuse not to meet with us — but he won’t even Zoom,” Rep. Richard Raymond of Laredo said Thursday during a virtual meeting with U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Austin.

That’s a definite sign that they are being cut loose and are becoming toxic. Rhetoric like this doesn’t help their case, either:

Texas Democrat Richard Raymond absurdly compares himself to Abraham Lincoln and voter integrity to child abuse pic.twitter.com/o9JaveWIAd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 16, 2021

Naturally, their unity is starting to crumble, as the brighter ones among them start to try to figure out a way out of their dead end. Jack Phillips reports for the Epoch Times:

A Texas state Democrat lawmaker who left the Lone Star State as part of an effort to prevent the passage of a Republican-backed voting measure said he’s returning to the state to engage in negotiations over the legislation. Rep. Philip Cortez, who was one of about 60 state lawmakers who traveled to Washington from Texas this month, said he was asked by other Democrats to return to Texas to work on improving the measure. Republicans have argued the bill is necessary to safeguard future elections and restore the public’s confidence in them, while Democrats say the measure would place unfair restrictions on minority groups when they cast their ballots. “I proudly stood with my Democratic colleagues and left Texas to ensure House Bill 3 would not be approved as introduced. A small working group of Democrats decided to begin active discussions here in Austin on improving HB 3 and asked that I return to establish open communication lines,” Cortez said in a statement on July 22. “I returned to Texas to try to engage in good-faith dialogue about the aspects of the bill that I, and others, think are harmful.”

Are they going to compromise on “Jim Crow on steroids”? Why, isn’t that absolute evil?

Apparently not.

Separately:

Another Texas Democrat, Rep. Harold Dutton, returned to Texas due to family reasons, the Dallas Morning News reported. Dutton said that he wasn’t approached by the Texas Department of Public Safety after House Speaker Dade Phelan and other Republicans voted last week to ask the chamber’s sergeant-at-arms to locate the missing Democrats.

Presuming that a genuine family emergency caused the trip back, not arresting him is a good move to avoid being pilloried as heartless. But will Rep. Dutton return to DC when the family situation is resolved? Or will he show up in Austin to do his job, as I presume Cortez is doing to avoid arrest.

Try though they and their media allies might, there is no way to read this as anything but their effort crumbling.

Idiot grins (Twitter via the NY Post)

By the way, we still don't know who paid for the two private jets that flew them to DC. That would seem to indicate they are hiding something.