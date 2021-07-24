Don't fall for Alabama doctor's Wuhan Virus fear porn

In order to keep alive the false notion that "systemic racism" is rampant in the United States, leftists across America have peddled massive amounts of misleading information. (The hotly debated "Critical Race Theory" is filled with it.) Thus, it should come as little surprise that the COVID-loving mask cultists on the left would stoop to spinning false or misleading tales about Wuhan Virus doom and gloom in order to help keep as much of the nation as possible on edge.

Dr. Brytney Cobia of Alabama seems to be such a leftist. This past Sunday, Dr. Cobia posted the following on her Facebook page:

To say the post went "viral" is putting it mildly. Not only was it shared wildly via Facebook, but numerous news outlets and left-wing websites ran Dr. Cobia's account as if it were the gospel truth. This includes The Washington Post, CNN, NBC News, MSNBC, HuffPost, Newsweek, and the like. It's almost as if they were just waiting for someone — anyone — to say, "'Young healthy people' are now getting hospitalized and dying from the Wuhan Virus! Quickly, surrender your liberties!"

This is because as often as leftists hype the Wuhan Virus — along with the vaccine, masks, lockdowns, etc. — they keep getting put in their place by the data. It seems it has become particularly important to the COVID-worshiping left to scare as many as possible when it comes to the young and healthy. Yet the data here are especially troubling for the left's Wuhan Virus narrative.

For the mask cultists, simply not enough young, healthy Americans are dying from the Wuhan Virus, or even requiring hospitalization. (A recent Johns Hopkins study found zero Wuhan Virus deaths among healthy kids.) Enter Dr. Cobia and her story. However — and again — when one actually looks at the data, her account shouldn't strike the fear that she, and those like-minded, hopes it will.

The images from CDC charts below show the death totals "involving COVID-19" (note: this does not necessarily mean that a death recorded in this column is from COVID-19) for the state of Alabama:

As you can see, for ages 0–17, in April through July, there are zero recorded deaths in Alabama "involving COVID-19." This is actually the case for February through July of this year. In the 0–17 row for January, there is a blank cell. Again, as one can see, this is common in the chart. According to a note below the chart, "[e]mpty data cells represent counts between 1–9 that have been suppressed in accordance with NCHS confidentiality standards." So the empty cells represent death totals in the single digits.

What's more, and again using CDC data, as of July 21, the "7-day moving" average number of Wuhan Virus deaths (for all ages) in Alabama was 3. On July 18, the day of Dr. Cobia's post, it was zero. At the end of June, it was 3. At the end of May, it was 4. At the end of April, it was 7. For the U.S. as a whole, as of July 21, the "7-day moving" average number of Wuhan Virus deaths (for all ages) was 223. At the end of June, it was 225. At the end of May, it was 413. At the end of April, it was 612.

The numbers are similar when one looks at hospitalization rates. Again using CDC data, in Alabama, for ages 0–17, as of July 20, the hospitalization rate was 0.16 per 100,000. At the end of June, the rate was 0.09 per 100,000. At the end of May, it was 0.11 per 100,000. At the end of April, it was 0.16 per 100,000. Likewise, in Alabama, for the age group 18–29, the July down to April numbers (per 100,000) are 0.67, 0.18, 0.31, and 0.33. Even though the latter group has seen an uptick in the hospitalization rate in recent month, the July number (0.67) is exactly what it was at the end of March. For the U.S. as a whole, for ages 0–17, the corresponding rates (per 100,000) of hospitalization are 0.14, 0.09, 0.12, and 0.18. For ages 18–29, they are 0.53, 0.30, 0.40, and 0.63.

Thus, the data are again clear: whether or not "cases" are on the rise, whether or not vaccination rates have flattened, the numbers that matter most — hospitalizations and deaths — show no disturbing trend, in Alabama or the U.S. as a whole. The lockdown, mask-up apologists need to take heed: we will not stand for your (mostly) useless, life-defeating, economy-destroying measures again!

