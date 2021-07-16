'Do not come, do not come': Biden tells lawmen he's opening the borders

Not long ago, Joe Biden's vice president, Kamala Harris, famously was dispatched to Guatemala to tell would-be illegal migrants: "Do not come, do not come."

What's Biden doing now? He's telling U.S. Border Patrol agents he's opening the gates for them to come.

According to the Washington Free Beacon:

The Biden administration is telling immigration agents to prepare to process hundreds of thousands of migrant families and asylum claims as the White House moves to reverse Trump-era border and coronavirus policies, according to internal documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. A senior federal official who spoke with the Free Beacon expects Biden to end Title 42—a law used by former president Trump's Centers for Disease Control to block migrants from entering the country—sometime this month. As part of the preparation for that policy reversal, senior Department of Homeland Security officials warned staff that they will have to process up to 1,200 family units a day. That number of family units works out to 312,000 a year, assuming the border does not see any future surges. Following their release from custody, those migrants are in effect free to stay, said one DHS official, because many immigrants skip their immigration court hearings sometimes scheduled two years after they are initially detained.

In other words, get out the Huggies. The Biden administration is effectively saying that Border Patrol agents should get ready to minister to illegal migrants who will enter in their tens of thousands and get ready change migrant diapers now, because they're coming. Forget about all that fentanyl being smuggled in by cartels from out yonder.

Here's the takeaway from a Border agent quoted by the Beacon:

"All of these people will become permanent residents. There's no political will from the Biden administration to deport families once they're already admitted. The White House knows that," a DHS official said. "The end of Title 42 will result in de facto open borders."

Two things make that more shocking than it would ordinarily be.

One, Biden's Homeland Security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, has stated that authentic Cuban refugees fleeing the dungeons and torture chambers of communist totalitarian Cuba, are not welcome here.

According to CBS News:

People fleeing Cuba and Haiti by boat will not be allowed to enter the U.S., even if they demonstrate fear of being persecuted or tortured in their home countries, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned on Tuesday.