'Do not come, do not come': Biden tells lawmen he's opening the borders
Not long ago, Joe Biden's vice president, Kamala Harris, famously was dispatched to Guatemala to tell would-be illegal migrants: "Do not come, do not come."
What's Biden doing now? He's telling U.S. Border Patrol agents he's opening the gates for them to come.
According to the Washington Free Beacon:
The Biden administration is telling immigration agents to prepare to process hundreds of thousands of migrant families and asylum claims as the White House moves to reverse Trump-era border and coronavirus policies, according to internal documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.
A senior federal official who spoke with the Free Beacon expects Biden to end Title 42—a law used by former president Trump's Centers for Disease Control to block migrants from entering the country—sometime this month. As part of the preparation for that policy reversal, senior Department of Homeland Security officials warned staff that they will have to process up to 1,200 family units a day. That number of family units works out to 312,000 a year, assuming the border does not see any future surges. Following their release from custody, those migrants are in effect free to stay, said one DHS official, because many immigrants skip their immigration court hearings sometimes scheduled two years after they are initially detained.
In other words, get out the Huggies. The Biden administration is effectively saying that Border Patrol agents should get ready to minister to illegal migrants who will enter in their tens of thousands and get ready change migrant diapers now, because they're coming. Forget about all that fentanyl being smuggled in by cartels from out yonder.
Here's the takeaway from a Border agent quoted by the Beacon:
"All of these people will become permanent residents. There's no political will from the Biden administration to deport families once they're already admitted. The White House knows that," a DHS official said. "The end of Title 42 will result in de facto open borders."
Two things make that more shocking than it would ordinarily be.
One, Biden's Homeland Security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, has stated that authentic Cuban refugees fleeing the dungeons and torture chambers of communist totalitarian Cuba, are not welcome here.
According to CBS News:
People fleeing Cuba and Haiti by boat will not be allowed to enter the U.S., even if they demonstrate fear of being persecuted or tortured in their home countries, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned on Tuesday.
"Allow me to be clear: if you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States," Mayorkas said, highlighting the dangers of traversing the Caribbean Sea and the Florida Straits by boat.
Mayorkas said those trying to reach the U.S. by sea will be intercepted by the Coast Guard and immediately returned to their home countries. Even if asylum-seekers manage to get interviews with U.S. officials, Mayorkas added, they will not be permitted to set foot on U.S. soil, regardless of the outcome of their screenings.
"If individuals make, establish a well-founded fear of persecution or torture, they are referred to third countries for resettlement," Mayorkas said. "They will not enter the United States."
So asylum is open to everyone out there except for people escaping communist Cuba. That sends quite a message about the state of U.S. asylum laws and the Bidenites' idea of having a claimed moral duty to take in people fleeing oppression.
Two, the Bidenites elsewhere are sounding the alarm about COVID again, this time in its Delta variant. Biden himself made an alarmist speech about it a week ago, and has since dispatched "community organizers" and NGO types to march door-to-door to supposedly persuade Americans to get vaccinated, a government invasion of privacy if there ever was one, except that there's an even worse plan to work with tech giants to police citizens' private SMS messages for "disinformation" about the vaccines that doesn't mesh with its claims about them. What's more, small children are being forced to mask up in filthy masks for the lengths of schooldays as well as keep three feet apart just to be able to go to school.
With the variant a supposed mortal threat to the nation, it rather stinks to see that Biden is cynically opening the border to hundreds of thousands of unvetted llegal migrants, many of whom are prime spreaders of the disease.
According to the Beacon:
Agents on the southern border noted that the president and the CDC are warning about the COVID-19 Delta variant while the federal government ends critical policies that allowed law enforcement to ensure migrants who carry disease are not allowed entry into the country.
That apparently matters nothing to Biden, whose real agenda, not his claimed one, is to dishonestly scrap and nullify U.S. immigration law in the interest of allowing millions of illegals into the country with absolutely no screening whatsoever, just massive needs for services once here, all to ensure that Democrats replenish their ever-diminishing voter base.
This kind of cynicism is outrageous, and if this were a sane U.S., ought to be downright impeachable, given Biden's sworn vow to faithfully uphold the laws of the U.S.
He's instead encouraging illegal immigration while his shills say otherwise. Will he be held responsible for it? One can only hope that if Congress won't get him, the voters will.
