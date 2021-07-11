Democrat leaders are blaming White people, capitalism for their own failures

Rational people who have even a modest understanding of what's currently happening to this country can agree on many things: the mainstream media are overtly biased for the left; President Asterisk belongs in a care facility for the cognitively challenged; China, to some degree, has a frightening amount of influence in this country in both business and politics; and Hunter Biden is a criminal dirtbag who would already be in prison if his last name were Trump. This latter point would apply to the "Big Guy" as well, but sadly, we're not likely ever to see that happen.

But there's one indisputable fact that's as certain as the sun rising in the morning and politicians spending more money: Progressives are almost always guilty of doing exactly what they accuse their opponents of doing. Whether it's the hysterical accusations about the GOP defunding the police, "destroying our democracy," violating the Constitution, or creating a crisis at the border, a thorough analysis will almost always prove that the Democrats are projecting. And I'm not talking about showing a movie at IMAX. In this context, according to healthline.com, projecting means "taking unwanted emotions or traits you don't like about yourself and attributing them to someone else." The Democrats are masters at this. As their socialist propaganda mentor, Joseph Goebbels, said many decades ago, "if you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it." Very true...especially if your constituents are stupid.

The biggest lie that has been repeated ad nauseam by the left over the past eighteen months is that this country is "systemically racist." Enter Rep. Cori Bush (Marxist-Mo.), arguably the most vile, racist lunatic in the United States Congress. (Actually, it's probably a six-way tie, as the other five members of the so-called "Squad" are equally repugnant.) Bush solidified her spot as a top America-hater and racist when she posted a series of disgusting tweets over the July 4 weekend. A prime example was her ludicrous assertion that blacks are still not free in America.

"When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom," she ranted, "remember this: the freedom they're referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren't free."

That may come as a surprise to the likes of Barry and Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, LeBron James, Don Lemon, et al., all of whom are fabulously wealthy and idolized by millions of people from all races. But since all of them are "woke," you won't hear even a whisper of dissent directed at Rep. Bush. In fact, they're likely to agree with her. Then they'll make lucrative donations to Black Lives Matter, allowing the founder to purchase a few more luxury homes. Not bad for a Marxist who lives in a slave state.

But Rep. Bush was far from being done. Though no name was mentioned, she next targeted Tucker Carlson.

"That white supremacist of Fox News saying I'm 'not smart enough for a real job' is using his racist, sexist dog whistle again with no consequence," she shrieked.

Well, Rep. Bush, Tucker Carlson is right: you're not smart enough for a real job. But that's not racist, because it can be applied to hundreds of members of Congress, no matter what their skin color happens to be. All one needs to do is look at the current condition of our country — especially in Democrat controlled urban areas — and our insurmountable national debt. It then becomes obvious that the people who run this country are pretty dumb. Yourself included. Furthermore, it's obvious that you despise white people, especially those who disagree with your politics. You are the proverbial "pot calling the kettle black" on racism, no pun intended.

Rep. Bush is partly right about one thing, though not in the way that she intended. Many blacks are indeed the victims of a modern-day slave state, one that was created and nurtured by the Democrat party. It's been called the New Deal and the Great Society but has metastasized into what we commonly know as the Welfare State. For decades, it's been responsible for breaking up black families, destroying the incentive to work, paying women to have more kids out of wedlock, and teaching children to shun a traditional education because doing well in school is "acting white." Talk about racism.

The Democrats and Marxists want to continue this endless downward spiral by lying to the masses and blaming white people and capitalism for their party's own failures. They really don't care about inner-city blacks or saving our Republic. They care about one thing and one thing only: absolute power! Period. And that includes you, Rep. Cori Bush.

Image: CNN via YouTube.