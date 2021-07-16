Chair of Congressional Black Caucus and 8 other ‘insurrectionists’ arrested trying to disrupt US Senate

To the Orwellian agitprop media, some insurrectionists are more equal than other insurrectionists, so don’t expect Congresswoman Joyce Beatty or any of her co-conspirators to spend a night in jail, much less face six months in solitary confinement after being arrested for mimicking the activities of many of those arrested on January 6, 2021. In fact, it appears that she was not jailed at all. But the facts are plain: she was an unauthorized intruder on US Senate property, the Hart Office Building, trespassing and attempting to influence Senate functions in order to force a political goal. Of course, the agitprop media don’t put it that way. ABC 6:

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, Ohio 3rd, was arrested Thursday by Capitol Police during a Day of Action Voting Rights demonstration on Capitol Hill. "We will not be turned around. We will keep walking. We will fight for freedom. We will fight for our right to vote!" Beatty said on Twitter. Beatty, the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, was one of nine people who were arrested around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building. The crowd chanted "fight for justice" as Beatty and the others were taken away by police. U.S. Capitol Police said they were arrested for demonstrating in a prohibited area on Capitol grounds. Police said after officers arrived to the building, they were warned three times to stop. Those who refused to stop were arrested and taken to police headquarters for processing. Beatty's office said the demonstration was peaceful and was meant to raise awareness on the "ongoing attacks in the state legislatures across the country on American's right to vote."

Rep. Beatty being zip-tied (YouTube screengrab)

While we can expect the comparison to January 6 to be universally ridiculed by Democrats and their media, Rep. Beatty unintentionally conceded the similarity in order to play victim:

Seven minutes after walking into a Senate office building, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty and 8 others were arrested while peacefully demonstrating in support of voting rights – a stark contrast to the arrests that DIDN’T happen on January 6. “What we see is the disparity of treatment, we see the disparities when it comes to Black Americans and majority Americans,” Beatty said. “The responses to the rules of engagement are different.”

And so are the punishments, unfairly exempting you, Rep. Beatty.