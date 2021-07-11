Can equity-obsessed liberals stand it when a minority succeeds without a handout?

Can you spell merit? More importantly, do you know what it means? How about Murraya? Zaila Avant-garde, a 14 year old from Louisiana, can spell these words correctly — and a whole lot more — as she did last Thursday night at the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee competition, emerging as champion.

This young adolescent female — oh these identifiers are soooooo important — is also, as many noted, "the first African American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee." Her race or her sex or her age didn't (dis)advantage her; she won because of her ability to spell the selected words correctly more often than her talented competitors. Merit!

Well, duh! But the equity folks think females or people of some colors require special rules to win because (whisper, whisper) they're not as smart, not as good. They don't say that out loud, but really, that's what these equity folks really mean. President Joe Biden has often stated this out loud. And you and I know that these equity believers are...ra-a-acists!

According to the New York Post:

Zaila is the first black contestant to win in 93 editions of the contest — which was canceled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic — since 1998, when Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica became the first winner from outside the US. Her win also breaks a streak of at least one Indian American champion every year since 2008.

"Indian American." "Jamaica." People from there have some color also.

Oh, by the way, here are the other finalists.

As mentioned, only equity ra-a-acists would see something wrong with this picture. This American Thinker reader offers her congratulations to Zaila and the other finalists. You earned it; you deserve it.

Image: geralt via PIxabay, Pixabay License.