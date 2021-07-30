California's recall is America's final warning

On September 14, Californians of all political persuasions will answer two questions on their ballot: 1) Do you want to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom? 2) Whom do you want to replace him? The fate of our nation will be determined by the outcome of those two questions.

How can I say that? First, you have to know what's really going on, so let's pull back the curtain.

Months ago, Ric Grenell publicly said he had no interest in running for governor because Pelosi's daughter said there wasn't going to be a recall. If it came down to it, Feinstein would have a sudden reason to retire, and Newsom would appoint himself to fill that Senate seat. Yet here we are, with a recall election on the calendar. What changed?

We the People. The recall signature effort shocked the world just by forcing the vote to happen. The establishment greatly underestimated how much Californians loathe this governor. He's toast. Damaged goods. The challenge now is to mitigate his impact going forward.

But the California Republican Party (CAGOP) has no interest in seeing Gavin Newsom recalled. They didn't support the recall effort until the eleventh hour and then basically used it as a fundraiser. Minimal effort, maximum credit taken.

Realizing the inevitable, they positioned their de jure candidate early on in Kevin Faulconer and lined up all the right consultants to make sure the money would flow in the right direction. And we're talking millions.

But then the unimaginable happened. Larry Elder entered the race, and suddenly Faulconer is barely polling in the top five! What is the CAGOP to do? Aha! New strategy — we will endorse Faulconer! But since the CAGOP has no mechanism for a special recall endorsement, it decides to change the rules. And that's exactly what the Republicans have done. Rep. Kevin McCarthy's surrogate, Chairwoman Jessica Patterson, convened a "special session" of the Executive Committee to force an emergency amendment to the bylaws.

Equally egregious is the fact that she and her committee have constantly reminded members of their "wokeness" in pursuit of candidates "of color." But now they willingly jeopardize the efforts of a strong black frontrunner for the highest office in the state. Hypocrites? Racists? You be the judge.

Ridiculously, her committee minions parrot the line, "We must be able to endorse a single candidate! We need it for our future!" Really? The voters of California seem to have done a pretty good job already without the help of the CAGOP. And if we need it for our future, let's address it at the next convention (like that it should have been addressed in the last convention). What's the rush?

In reality, none of this infighting is about removing and replacing Gavin Newsom. It's about money and power. I just showed you some of the money. Now let's have a look at some of the power.

The results of this special recall election have already been decided.

The same system — the same voting machines, bloated voter rolls, mail-in ballots, and ballot-harvesting used to put Gavin Newsom in office and steal the election from President Donald Trump — will be used on September 14.

Right now, California Democrats control everything. The outcome of every single race is pre-determined by the laws and regulations they put in place over the last two decades. They own it. Consequently, any "elected" seat held by anyone in California has been negotiated. When was the last time you heard any official declare, "I want election integrity! Even if it costs me my seat!"?

So here's what I believe is going to happen in September. Because Gavin Newsom is now damaged goods, he's going to be removed from office via the first question on the recall ballot.

But while Republicans are tearing each other apart over the second question, the Democrats will ensure that Caitlyn [AKA Bruce —ed.] Jenner is our next governor.

Remember, the goal here is to demoralize and then punish all who endeavor to thwart the system. Millions of Christians, conservatives, and other voters who fought so hard for the opportunity to recall Newsom will feel betrayed at the deepest level and will completely remove themselves from the political process. "What's the point of it all? Why even vote if the system is rigged?" And they would be right in how the recall will play out.

It gets worse. Because Democrats hold supermajorities in both halves of the Legislature and can override any veto threat, in 2022, Jenner "the Republican" will be held up as the worst "do nothing" governor we've ever had. And the CAGOP will be all too happy to affirm that narrative.

Both parties will then return to their negotiated power, and the Uni-Party will return to business as usual.

Only God knows what the future holds, but I know this. "As California goes, so goes the nation." This has never been truer than now.

Mike Cargile is a congressional candidate in Southern California's 35th District. He is a co-plaintiff with the Election Integrity Project — California in a lawsuit heading to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals over irregularities in the 2020 congressional elections.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.