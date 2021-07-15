Boo hoo! Shepard Smith is tanking at CNBC after leaving Fox News

Legions of the conservative viewers who made Fox News the number one cable news channel celebrated when Shepard Smith departed its lineup in 2019. According to the Daily Beast in 2019, he ditched his $15 million a year salary in the middle of a three-year contract because of criticism from higher-rated conservatives at Fox, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. I had come to the point where I switched channels when he came on because his snarky anti-conservative commentary was unbearable.

Smith took his time returning to the TV news business, and according to this Daily Beast story yesterday, was in discussion with a number of other broadcasters including CBS before finally landing a job with CNBC, the business news channel owned by Comcast, reportedly receiving $5 to 6 million a year. Interestingly, this Beast article pegged his Fox salary at $30 million. Either estimate would mean that Smith is paying a high price for avoiding criticism from colleagues.

The Beast writers hilariously describe Smith as “[a] traditional broadcast anchor with little appetite for the partisan or ideological programming,” given how often he made nasty comments about then-President Trump. But it does tell us a lot about the ideological blinders worn by leftists in the agitprop media.

But even with a big salary cut, it looks like Smith has turned out to be no bargain for his new employers at the Comcast subsidiary. His ratings have tanked, he doesn’t get along with his new colleagues, and he is unhappy.

Whether it’s a poor time slot, behind-the-scenes squabbles, an outdated news format, a slower post-Trump news cycle, or just a once-popular anchor taking his frustrations out on staffers, CNBC insiders have a lot of reasons for why Shepard Smith’s show has failed to capture major ratings. But one thing many agree on is that it has not met the bosses’ expectations. (snip) Smith’s salary and the resources Hoffman has thrown at his show have created a tremendous amount of resentment from other CNBC talent, according to multiple insiders familiar with the situation.