Biden wastes $2 billion paying contractors not to build the border wall

With a border surge now setting records, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have admonished illegal border crossers not to enter the U.S. "Do not come, do not come," as Harris said in Guatemala. Joe has said similar things.

Republicans have complained about the warnings not being sincere. Now, a Senate Republican report shows there's proof positive of it.

According to Fox News:

A new report by Republicans on a Senate subcommittee has concluded that the Biden administration is spending a minimum of approximately $2 billion to suspend construction of the wall at the southern border, even amid a continuing migrant crisis. The report by the minority staff of the Government Operations and Border Management Subcommittee of the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee found that efforts to suspend or terminate wall construction projects at the Defense Department have cost between $1.8 billion to $2 billion and the administration is spending $3 million every day. "These interim findings show that the Biden administration’s efforts to stop border wall construction constitute significant waste of taxpayer resources," the report says. "As of the drafting of this report the Biden administration has paid border wall contractors at least $2 billion and counting to not build the border wall."

The report, by ranking member Sen. Jim Lankford, is here.

Which is pretty disgusting when you think about it. The cash was appropriated and the contracts doled out. But rather than let these items reach completion, Biden prefers to pay contract workers for doing nothing. And $2 billion is no small amount, except to a Democrat.

It also comes at an atrocious time, with illegal migrants surging the border. They're surging all right, and forcing Border Patrol agents to spend time changing diapers, while the real prize for the cartels - the transmission and distribution of illegal drugs -- has nobody watching them. Wouldn't a wall be rather useful for the Border Patrol which can't stop the human waves otherwise?

That Joe Biden would rather waste money than do anything to secure the border, such as build a wall, pretty well tells us he has no problem wasting taxpayer money in the name of Getting Trump. The double harm of a border surge and flushing money down the toilet tells us all we need to know about his sincerity of his claim to want to get control of the border. He obviously doesn't.

Public disapproval of his handling of the border is very much a reality. That would explain his lip service to border enforcement, even as the border surges. But that he would actively work to obstruct the border, even at high cost to his administration, suggests something more sinister.

Image: Screen shot. Newsreporter, via YouTube video

