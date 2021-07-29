Beto on the last page of the metro section?

Like every morning, I picked up my Dallas Morning News and found little about the Texan Democrats "visiting" Washington.

In the metro section, they had a story about Representative Philip Cortez rejoining the band. He flew back and was welcomed by Representative John Turner, the party leader in the Texas House.

We hear that Cortez went home to negotiate with the majority. He flew back when he learned that there was nothing to negotiate.

On page 13-B, I did find a story about Beto O'Rourke's latest movement. My guess is that Beto was not pleased that his story ended up next to the obituaries.

Here is the story from the paper's Austin Bureau:

Voting rights activists lift page from civil rights movement, launch march in Central Texas.

Let's see how this march turns out.

My guess is that it will attract a crowd, especially once we see the governor's new redistricting proposal. I'm sure that it will be labeled racist before anyone has actually read it. It's the kind of thing that happens these days.

Let's hope that the marchers wear masks. After all, they don't want to go home with more cases of COVID.

And finally, it does not speak well of the cause when the print version places the story on the back page next to the poor souls who left us.

Image: Gage Skidmore