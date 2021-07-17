« Arizona state Senate hearing on audit underway reveals substantial evidence of electoral fraud in 2020 presidential vote | Because America is so great, Black former Olympian Scottie Pippen is renting his mansion for the Olympics »
July 17, 2021
Best wishes to the All American 2021 International Mathematical Olympiad USA Team
The 2021 International Mathematical Olympiad begins this Sunday, July 18 and continues for the next six days. The six young teenagers representing the USA are
"Top-performing students" in a series of American Mathematics Competitions sponsored by the Mathematical Association of America. In other words, gender, race, religion or ethnicity were not factors in the selection of the brainiacs; talent was.
Best wishes to the 2021 IMO USA Team which truly represents the USA!
Photo credit: https://www.maa.org/math-competitions