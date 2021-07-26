At the Olympics, the USA loses again and again, but Americans don’t care

For many decades, the quadrennial Olympic games were grand moments of patriotism. Even as the Soviet teams used mountains of government money to train their athletes, our plucky amateurs somehow kept winning. There was a reason the Miracle on Ice was a miracle. Of late, though, our athletes are no longer amateurs; the Soviets are gone; we worship at the Chinese shrine; the Olympics are on every two years and broadcast 24/7, making for complete over-saturation; and too many of our Olympic athletes hate the country they’re representing. For that reason, those Americans who love their country the most have cared the least when Americans have fallen flat in Tokyo.

The first occasion for an anti-Olympic celebration came when the women’s soccer team suffered a humiliating defeat to Sweden, with the Swedish team beating the Americans 3-0. That score, in a game renowned for sometimes having only one score during the entire game, was a complete blow-out. The Americans didn’t just lose, they were humiliated. And as many conservatives felt, it couldn’t happen to a more deserving bunch of self-centered, unpleasant, unpatriotic women. Brigitte Gabriel’s response is representative of the conservative view:

Every time the US Women's National Soccer team loses a game, I will proudly play the US National Anthem and stand with my hand over my heart singing every word. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) July 21, 2021

The next to go down in flames, on Sunday, was the men’s basketball team, which embarrassingly lost to France. Who loses basketball to France? And once again, because the NBA was one of the leaders in using the Black Lives Matter movement as the occasion to disrespect the country that gave its athletes such extraordinary fame and wealth, Americans didn’t care. The patriots not only were unmoved, but they also did the unthinkable, and celebrated an American loss at the Olympics:

In the Olympics that no one is watching, the US men’s basketball team was embarrassed by France.



Carry on. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 25, 2021

USA basketball loses to France! THEY CAN TAKE A KNEE BUT NOT SHOOT STRAIGHT https://t.co/vmaFJKCm1C — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) July 25, 2021

The woke, take a knee during the national anthem m, kneeling Men’s US Basketball team lost to FRANCE today...



Everyone who supports Biden is 100% behind America Last... — Professor Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) July 26, 2021

The American athletes continued to offend at least half of America when the American swimmers slobbered all over Mrs. Joe Biden, chanting “Dr. Jill Biden” to the woman who is a combination of Lady Macbeth and Edith Wilson as she sat in the stands:

I like how streiff, at RedState, sums up the swimmers’ loathsome behavior:

Presidents and first ladies attending the Olympics is not new. What is unprecedented is for anyone to receive the kind of slavish adulation usually reserved for Third World despots. It is one thing to chant “U-S-A,” it is a completely different proposition to promote a cult of personality around the First Lady, even if she is probably the de facto president of the United States.

I hope they all lose, every last one of them, and lest anyone ask, “But what about the athletes who love America?” here’s my answer: If you belong to a business – say, the American Olympic sports franchise – that hates its customers, the fact that you, personally, don’t hate those customers, is irrelevant. The customers are going to hate you. If you dislike that reality, it’s time to get into another business or start pushing back against the haters within your organization.

