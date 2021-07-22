Artist who sprayed 'D-A-D-D-Y on wall at Hunter Biden's gallery speaks with American Thinker

Hi—

I saw Monica Showalter’s story about me yesterday— and while I think she got a lot right, it relies heavily on inaccuracies in the Village Sun. So, for the record:

Jack, (Rustam) the guy who tackled me says on his LinkedIn that he’s the gallery manager… not security.

I never affiliate myself with one “side” or another, or brand myself with a political affiliation— so to say that I say I’m a far leftist is inaccurate. If anything, I’m surprised she didn’t pick up on the fact that I directed a film about libertarian Vermin Supreme, (mentioned in The Sun.)

To say I *always* get the charges dropped is just not true— so I did not say that. However, I did personally litigate a case against Trump and the Manchester Police, winning a $35k settlement. You’re obviously going with the narrative that I’m an incompetent simpleton. That is your right.

Regarding your claim about me being starving artist/ filmmaker: see my previous response. I also have a distribution deal with Buffalo 8, and being executive produced by Matthew Helderman. So, that claim doesn’t hold water.

Beyond that— I’m glad she was able to bring further attention to the Bidens’ misdeeds. Thanks for taking the time.

Best

Rod