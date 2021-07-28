AOC now claims she thought she was going to be raped on 1/6

As if fake-crying congressmen weeping into strategically prepositioned Kleenex during the 1/6 show trial were not sufficiently over the top, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez added a bizarre note yesterday. Prompted by interviewer Dana Bash, she claimed that when she was in her office, a quarter-mile from the U.S. Capitol, she feared being raped — and then murdered.

I guess the "hearings" are not sufficiently fear-inducing in her view. She introduces a sexual/gender theme to an event that had nothing to do with it. This adds a new layer of grotesquery to her longstanding claim that she worried about being killed by the unarmed crowd, most of whom were waved into the Capitol by guards.

Drama queen much?

AOC says that she thought she was going to be raped on January 6.



She was not in the Capitol building. She never encountered any rioters.



Utterly shameless.



pic.twitter.com/DiIqt7RCvV — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 28, 2021

