America’s teachers demand Critical Race Theory in schools

To the surprise of no one who’s been paying attention, the National Education Association (“NEA”) has formally embraced Critical Race Theory as the goal for public schools across America. This is the culmination of a decades’ long march towards communism on the part of the men and women who are responsible for educating America’s children. Education has been thrown on the dust heap of history, with Marxist indoctrination front and center on the curricula.

I must admit to being prejudiced because I’ve been watching this leftward march amongst teachers for decades. My father was a public school teacher in the San Francisco Bay Area. He invariably returned home from union meetings absolutely livid.

Dad’s complaint was that, while the unions ought to have been concerned with improving working conditions in his very rundown school district, they were instead focused on ensuring that Black and Hispanic students were incapable of becoming successful in American society. The two most pernicious ideas – and, mind you, this was in the 1970s -- were that Black and Hispanic students shouldn’t be punished because it was racist and that Blacks should be taught in their native tongues: Ebonics for Black students and Spanish for Hispanic students.

My German Jewish father, a refugee from the Nazis, was routinely shouted down as a Nazi for standing up in meetings and saying that these ideas were lunacy. The first destroyed the classroom experience for those who wished to learn, while the second, if implemented, meant that Blacks and Hispanics would never speak the language of money and achievement. Fortunately, ordinary Californians – including most Blacks – put the kybosh on Ebonics and Spanish-language education. The decision not to discipline disruptive minority students, however, took hold and indeed made it impossible for dedicated students to learn.

The fruit of this craziness can still be seen today in California. In 2017, 75% of Black boys didn’t meet state reading standards. Even in a state that routinely fails to educate its students (it’s in the bottom third of American states), that’s pathetic – especially when you consider that California used to be one of the top states for education in America.

And of course, these awful ideas, which were once confined to California, have metastasized across America. Disciplining minorities is racism; grammar is racism; math is racism; and on and on. If it can leave students illiterate and vulnerable to Marxist propaganda, the teachers’ unions are on board.

For the last year, America’s teacher’s unions have distinguished themselves by doing anything possible to leverage COVID into a permanent absence from classrooms. Given that they’ve long abandoned teaching, the bunny slipper commute to their home computer is infinitely preferable to time in the classroom.

However, with the specter of a return to the classroom looming large, the NEA has given its members an exciting new goal for classroom instruction: Indoctrination students into the pernicious, profoundly racist, Marxist doctrine known as Critical Race Theory. The Daily Mail, as always, has better coverage than America’s media (emphasis mine):

America’s largest teachers’ union has announced it backs the teaching of critical race theory in schools, wants to hire staff to ‘fight back’ against those who oppose CRT, and has called for an October 14 rally to be held in honor of George Floyd‘s birthday. The National Educator’s Association [sic] recently approved a resolution to promote critical race theory through its existing channels, work to ‘fight back’ against opponents of the practice. It also wants to assemble a team to teach it to union members and create a ‘national day of action’ to start a dialogue about systemic racism on October 14 – George Floyd‘s birthday. The resolution reads that the NEA will ‘provide an already-created, in-depth, study that critiques empire, white supremacy, anti-Blackness, anti-Indigeneity, racism, patriarchy, cisheteropatriarchy, capitalism, ableism, anthropocentrism (human centered points of view) and other forms of power and oppression at the intersections of our society.’

In 1981, Reagan fired all 11,359 air traffic controllers because they put the nation at risk by striking. Although I know it’s not possible, the best thing that could happen to America would for the states to fire every NEA member who voted for a resolution to pour into America’s schoolchildren the toxins against Whites, heterosexuals, capitalism, men, and America itself.

Failing that, I strongly urge parents to run for and take over their school boards and, if they can’t do that, to pull their children out of these indoctrination centers.

IMAGE: Chalkboard by rawpixel; text from the NEA.