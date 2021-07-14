A former U.S. Attorney blows the whistle on Bill Barr

William M. McSwain graduated from Yale University before it rotted from the inside from political correctness, joined the Marines as an infantry officer, where he served for four years as a platoon commander, graduated from Harvard Law School (where he was a law review editor), and then joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He’s an intelligent, disciplined, serious law-and-order guy who is running for Governor of Pennsylvania. As part of his bid for that office, he sent a letter to President Trump with a startling allegation: Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr refused to take seriously credible allegations of election fraud!

Although the letter is dated June 9, President Trump only made it public on Monday. You can read the whole letter here but, for purposes of this post, the following is the pertinent language:

President Trump, you were right to be upset about the way the Democrats ran the 2020 election in Pennsylvania – it was a partisan disgrace. The Governor, the Secretary of the Commonwealth, and the partisan State Supreme Court made up their own rules and did not follow the law. Even worse, the State Attorney General, Josh Shapiro – the very person responsible for the enforcement of state election law – declared days before Election Day that you could not win the election. It would be hard to imagine a more irresponsible statement by a law enforcement officer, especially during a hotly contested election. In light of such statements, it is hardly surprising that many Pennsylvanians lack faith in our state’s election results. On Election Day and afterwards, our Office received various allegations of voter fraud and election irregularities. As part of my responsibilities as U.S. Attorney, I wanted to be transparent with the public and, of course, investigate fully any allegations. Attorney General Barr, however, instructed me not to make any public statements or put out any press releases regarding possible election irregularities. I was also given a directive to pass along serious allegations to the State Attorney General for investigation – the same State Attorney General who had already declared that you could not win. I disagreed with that decision, but those were my orders. As a Marine infantry officer, I was trained to follow the chain of command and to respect the orders of my superiors, even when I disagree with them.

Those are some serious allegations about election irregularities. They’re also consistent with what witnesses in Philadelphia had to say immediately after the election.

Bill Barr, of course, denies them, claiming he never shut any investigation down, but our own eyes show the evidence of Barr’s passivity following the election. The only thing Barr did during his tenure as AG that was useful was to publish an honest précis of the Mueller report, making it impossible for Democrats to lie about it.

McSwain’s accusations are especially important to consider in light of what Joe Biden said today while giving his delusional speech in Philadelphia, during which he claimed that requiring photo ID to vote (an overwhelmingly popular policy across America) is sparking the greatest civil rights crisis since the Civil War itself.

A statement like that is an act of tremendous disrespect to the people enslaved for generations in America and to the more than 2.2 million Union soldiers who willing went into battle to defend people whom they’d never enslaved and would never meet, with 365,000 soldiers eventually dying. Having to show a Driver’s License to vote is not the Civil War.

Not only was the speech insulting, but it was also dishonest. When it comes to the election, Biden told at best a partisan “truth” and at worst an actual lie:

With recount after recount after recount, court case after court case, the 2020 election was the most scrutinized election ever in American history. Challenge after challenge brought to local, state, and election officials; state legislatures; state and federal courts — even to the United States Supreme Court not once, but twice. More than 80 judges, including those appointed by my predecessor, heard the arguments. In every case, neither cause nor evidence was found to undermine the national achievement of administering this historic election in the face of such extraordinary challenges. Audits, recounts were conducted in Arizona, in Wisconsin. In Georgia, it was recounted three times.

Aside from McSwain’s credible accusation that Barr shut down investigations, we also know that, despite the cowardly refusal of myriad judges, right up to the Supreme Court, to address manifest election irregularities -- everything from unconstitutional rule changes, to massive numbers of fraudulent ballots, to ballot dumps in the wee hours of the morning in swing states -- by mid-June, Trump and the GOP had actually won 71% of their cases.

And now that we’re finally having honest recounts in Arizona and Georgia, it’s beginning to appear that these were not the most honest elections in American history. Far from it.

I will watch McSwain’s gubernatorial candidacy with great interest.

IMAGE: William Barr caricature by DonkeyHotey. CC BY 2.0.