A Dallas racial justice group is calling White Democrats on their hypocrisy

For some time now, I’ve been hostile to those White people who make money from any aspect of Critical Race Theory. The point I’ve made is that, until these White people put their money, their jobs, and their safe homes where their mouths are by turning all of those things over to minorities, they’re just exhibiting a revolting combination of virtue signaling and bullying. An organization called Dallas Justice NOW agrees and sent a fascinating letter to rich, White Dallas Democrats, asking them to promise to keep their kids out of the Ivy Leagues and other top schools.

Dallas Justice NOW describes itself as “a member-driven project of activists, researchers, and local leaders dedicated to making our city more just.” The organization had the truly brilliant idea to send Democrat residents in Dallas’s Highland Park – a very wealthy neighborhood – asking these residents to take a pledge to refrain from sending their kids to Ivy League schools or schools rated highly in the U.S. News & World Report. This will keep spaces open at those institutions for Black and “LatinX” students.

Here’s the pledge letter:

To Our White Allies: Talk is not enough. Commit yourself towards taking action and making sacrifices to correct centuries of injustice. Open up spaces for Black and LatinX communities by refusing to send your kids to Ivy League and US News & World Report Top 50 schools and encourage friends, neighbors, and family members to do the same. Imagine if those hundreds of thousands of spots at these institutions were occupied only by marginalized communities. Imagine the opportunities. We can achieve true equity within our lifetimes but only if white folks are willing to sacrifice their privileges. The Dallas Justice NOW College Pledge: As a white person with privilege both from my whiteness and my neighborhood I recognize the need to make sacrifices for the purpose of correcting hundreds of years of murder, slavery, discrimination, and lack of educational and economic opportunities perpetrated upon people of color. I understand that access to top schools is a key component in economic and social advancement. Therefore, I commit that my children will not apply to or attend any Ivy League School or US News & World Report Top 50 School so that position at that school is available for people of color to help correct historical wrongs. If I do not have children under 18 then I will commit to encouraging my white privileged friends, neighbors, and family members with children to sign the pledge and holding them accountable until they do so. Have you been asked to take the pledge? Don’t be a racist hypocrite. Sign the pledge today! Sincerely, Dallas Justice NOW Please note Dallas Justice Now will be publicly announcing the names of those who have and have not signed the pledge.

(Ironically enough, at the bottom of that same web page, is a subscription form, along with the words “We respect your privacy.”)

I have to say that I’m impressed. Currently, the Democrat party has completely embraced Critical Race Theory, along with the claim that all Whites are racist and that all White accomplishments (and the material benefits flowing from those accomplishments) are the product of systemic racism, White Privilege, and each White person’s inherent racism. They’re working hard to insert this vile racist belief system into every school and workplace in America.

Or at least, the Democrat party and its members say they’ve embraced it. However, the one thing that’s come through loud and clear is that those who espouse it most loudly refuse to live by its precepts. Joe Biden, for example, is still occupying the White House, despite being there only because of his Toxic White Privilege and systemic racism. That goes for every White Democrat denizen of D.C. or blue cities and suburbs across America.

Kudos to the smart people at Dallas Justice NOW for calling out those White “racist hypocrites” earnestly professing to be allies of minorities, all while making sure that no one touches their “White privileges.” I urge them to increase the pressure by demanding that these same people give up their jobs, their savings, and their homes as restitution for their Toxic White Privilege.

NOTE: I’ve seen claims that Dallas Justice NOW is a fake group. However, on Yahoo! News, a left-wing outline, the pledge appears as a legitimate news story that came across the “PRNewswire.” The group’s Facebook page also looks real (and racially hostile).

IMAGE: Dallas Justice Now Facebook page screen grab.