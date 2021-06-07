Virologist who warned Fauci COVID 'potentially engineered' (and then did a 180) has now deleted 5,000+ tweets

Kristian Andersen is a Scripps Institute virologist on a first-name basis with Dr. Anthony Fauci. So his January 31, 2020 email to the good doctor stating that some of the features of the COVID-19 virus "(potentially) look engineered" and that the genome is "inconsistent with expectations of evolutionary theory" garnered a lot of attention when the FOIA-requested emails were released last week.

Skeptics noticed that he reversed himself two months later, and then — surprise! — he got a big grant from the NIH:

2 months later he reverses course and publishes his "Proximal Origin" paper, helping shield NIH/NIAID from potential probes into its GOF funding.



5 months after that, he gets $1.88 million in CREID funding, along with Daszak who gets $1.54 million more.https://t.co/PFPIMxZd7o pic.twitter.com/7JmapgRNTm — Radical Centrist, wrathful tantric deity (@RadCentrism) June 2, 2021

Actually, he got five times more than $1.88 million, because that is the annual grant in a five-year grant program:

The actual CREID awards are five times larger.



(The numbers you cited are only for the first year of five year awards.) — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) June 2, 2021

Speaking of coincidences, Dr. Andersen just deleted all his tweets prior to March 7, 2021 and claimed that it was an automatic process.

Yeah, like of a sudden 5000 of your tweets go *poof* because they were auto-deletes? Wouldn't *auto*-deletes be deleted on a rolling bases? Or did you just change 5000 of your old tweets to be auto-deleted today?



Maybe you should auto-delete your Proximal Origins paper? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YvPIy37ylI — Yuri Deigin (@ydeigin) June 6, 2021

Kristian: “my Tweet deletions are all coincidences. Evidence is not consistent with man-made delete but with natural Twitter evolution. Twitter has so many random bugs and such complex code. It’s 100% a conspiracy theory that man-made delete is more likely than natural delete.” — Radical Centrist, wrathful tantric deity (@RadCentrism) June 6, 2021

