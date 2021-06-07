« The Amazon driver's attack on an older woman is an important warning | Is Kamala Harris's mission to Guatemala and Mexico crashing and burning? »
June 7, 2021

Virologist who warned Fauci COVID 'potentially engineered' (and then did a 180) has now deleted 5,000+ tweets

By Thomas Lifson

Kristian Andersen is a Scripps Institute virologist on a first-name basis with Dr. Anthony Fauci.  So his January 31, 2020 email to the good doctor stating that some of the features of the COVID-19 virus "(potentially) look engineered" and that the genome is "inconsistent with expectations of evolutionary theory" garnered a lot of attention when the FOIA-requested emails were released last week.

Skeptics noticed that he reversed himself two months later, and then — surprise! — he got a big grant from the NIH:

Actually, he got five times more than $1.88 million, because that is the annual grant in a five-year grant program:

No doubt, a coincidence.

Speaking of coincidences, Dr. Andersen just deleted all his tweets prior to March 7, 2021 and claimed that it was an automatic process.

Which led to this hilarious rejoinder:

Nothing to see here, of course.  Move along.

