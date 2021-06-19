Two maps that will infuriate progs and demonstrate the foundational wisdom of federalism

Don Surber posted an amazing pair of maps yesterday, showing the way that federalism is working to enable citizens to defend themselves with firearms. While the federal Constitution guarantees the right to bear arms, states regulate firearms licensing, and in the past 35 years, a landslide of states have recognized the right to carry a firearm. Check out the night and day contrast between 1986 and 2021:



Source: Jeff Doge CC BY-SA 3.0.

In fact, the creator of these maps, Jeff Doge, made a gif showing the year-by-year progression of the right to carry a firearm:

Don comments:

Without firing a shot (except at the firing range), Americans have won a revolution -- state by state.

This is correct. The "no issue" red states have gone from predominant to zero. The "may issue" states, where the right to carry (i.e., bear) arms can be infringed, are now confined to the coastal progressive enclaves of the Northeast (except the far NE) and California and Hawaii. They are small islands of repression in a sea of liberty.

With states now asserting their constitutional role in elections...

Article I, Section 4, Clause 1: The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators.

...and a state attorney general vigorously defending the right of his state to audit the election results on constitutional grounds...

Source: Arizona Office of Attorney General.

...the Founders' wisdom is on display. Pennsylvania is poised to join Arizona and Georgia in forensic audits of the last federal election.

The federal government may well be corrupted, but "the states created the federal government," as A.G. Brnovich reminds A.G. Garland.

We conservatives see the commanding heights of politics and culture — the White House, Congress, the media, academia, nonprofits — controlled by the left and sometimes despair. But the Founders knew that state governments would always be closer to the people than the distant federal government. That's why the Tenth Amendment cited by Brnovich is so important.

With signs that the Supreme Court may be reacting against threats to pack it by issuing more 9-to-0 decisions, there is even the possibility that it will finally start enforcing the Tenth Amendment. That would be revolutionary, but well within the intent of the Founders.